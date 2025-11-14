Travis Hunter and other 2025 rookies in Panini Phoenix Football

There has been much excitement displayed by fans and collectors during the course of this NFL season, which is now at it's halfway point. Similarly, there have been a slew of NFL releases within the hobby that collectors have had a chance to open or enter breaks. 2025 Panini Phoenix Football is one of those products, and it will be featured in a Sudden Victory Break this upcoming Friday, November 14th. Ahead of the break, here are the details that collectors need to know.

RELATED: 2025 Panini Mosaic Football Card Release Preview

The Product

Phoenix is a brand that has been released for a number of years now, and one of it's biggest chase elements is an SP insert called Color Blast. The card feature a player on the front of the card, with team colors bursting behind them almost as if they are heading towards the collector looking at the card. They have become quite collectable and desireable on the open market, especially when big name players and rookies are on the card. Collectors can also look for a number of parallels and a base set to put together for those who like to set build.

2025 Phoenix Football Joe Burrow Color Blast | Checklist Insider

RELATED: The Most Valuable Panini Football Cards & The Sets That Define Them

Autographs and relics take center stage in the product as well, with certain subsets have some tremendous eye appeal. One relic subset titled Pandora Patch contains a giant piece of jersey for a trading card. A preview image shared of the Saquon Barkley card has a 4 color patch, which could be sought after by Barkley collectors. While an entire autograph checklist is not known at the time of writing, the preview images show that Shedeur Sanders, Ceedee Lamb, and Tetaiora McMillan will have autographs in the product.

2025 Phoenix Football Saquon Barkley Pandora Patch | Checklist Insider

RELATED: Panini Noir Soccer returns: Previewing amazing cards to chase

The Break

The Sudden Victory Break will be taking place on eBay Live, and it is being hosted by BWA Cards. The event will be taking place on Friday, November 14th at 8 PM. The style of the break will keep in the same pattern as other sudden victory breaks, which is where spots will start at $1, and the highest bid at the end of the allotted time will win the spot - there is no extended bidding. It is not known at this time how much of the new release is being opened, but collectors should take the time and check the break out, as it is a good opprotunity to get hands on new product, and to chase after the rare Color Blast insert. It can be found here once it goes live.

BWA Cards Live Event: Friday, November 14th at 8 PM | eBay Live

2025 Panini Phoenix features some major chases for collectors, most notably the Color Blast insert. Parallels, relics, and autographs will also feature in the product, and collectors will be looking for cards to add to their collections. The Sudden Victory Break being held on November 14th will highlight the product even further, giving collectors a chance to see the product firsthand.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: