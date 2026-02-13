Top Card Values of NBA All-Star Starter RCs Including Wemby, Curry and More
With Sunday's NBA All-Star Game approaching, it's a good time to do a hobby check-in on the NBA's hottest stars. This column isn't intended to document the most expensive rookie cards, but rather a collectible, affordable rookie option for each NBA All-Star starter that's still iconic, cool, and worthy of any collection. Here's the rundown
Victor Wembanyama: 2023-24 Panini Donruss Green Holo Rated Rookie ($30ish)
Wemby's rookie year hit before Topps got back into officially licensed product. Accordingly, his Topps Chrome rookie feels a little generic next to the Donruss. The Green Holo variation has some nice eye appeal but is still a very affordable pickup, goiing for around $30 raw and only a bit more in a PSA 8 or PSA 9 grade.
Luka Doncic- 2018-19 Prizm ($50-$80)
Luka has a bevy of rookie cards with a range of values. Prizm is a nice midpoint, with raw cards selling in the $50-$80 range and PSA 10s going for a couple hundred dollars. His Hoops rookie looks a bit generic, but the silver Prizm and the very blue Mavs jersey pair nicely.
Kevin Durant-- 2007-08 Topps ($10-$15)
Durant feels like an obvious choice. His 2007-08 Topps card uses the iconic black design from the 2007 baseball set. Maybe because of all the black coloring, it can be tough to find in a great grade, which also means it's an incredibly affordable raw card of a future basketball Hall of Famer.
Nikola Jokic-- 2015-16 Panini Select ($100-$200)
The Jokic Select rookie is a sharp card with a nice photo. A nice raw copy and a PSA 8 or 9 will generally sell for under $200, as the triple-double machine is not exactly a cheap player to collect.
Stephen Curry-- 2009 Panini Prestige (Under $100)
A word of caution here. The smiling 2009-10 Topps rookie of Steph is a great card, but a high-graded one is already running into four figure prices. The Prestige rookie-- admittedly with Steph sporting a Davidson uniform-- recently sold for $52 raw. That's hard to argue.
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 2013-14 Panini Hoops (Around $50 raw)
On the other hand, there are relatively plentiful Giannis rookie options that are still more or less affordable. His Hoops rookie, one of which recently sold raw for $43, is a nice card that certainly won't break the bank.
Cade Cunningham- 2021-22 Panini Select Courtside Blue Prizm
Cunningham is both young and well represented in card circles, which makes him still affordable, even for a higher-end card. Take this Select Courtside Blue Prizm, which just sold raw for $50. There are some interesting numbered options for collectors willing to drop a little more.
Tyrese Maxey-- 2020-21 Donruss Elite Pen Pals /99 ($49)
Like Cade, Maxey is still up and coming and that leaves a good chance to work high end. Consider this Donruss Elite Pen Pals-- autographed and numbered to 99, it sold last week for $49 raw. If Maxey continues scoring at his current pace, it'll go soaring up in price.
Jalen Brunson-- 2018-19 Panini Chronicles Score ($1)
Yes, the Chronicles Score Brunson isn't going to be a million dollar card. But it's here to prove a point-- that even for All-Star starters, there are bargains to be had. Any $1 Brunson rookie (which is what this card recently sold for) feels like found money, and a smart buy of a dozen or so might prove wise.
Jaylen Brown-- 2016-17 Donruss Optic ($10ish)
Brown's skills are hidden enough behind Jayson Tatum's high-scoring game to keep his prices low (even when Tatum is out for the season due to injury). But the Optic rookie is both a fun card-- mimicking the 1990 Donruss baseball look-- and a smart pick-up.
