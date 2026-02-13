Topps NOW Launches 2026 NBA All-Star Set Including Limited Inserts & Autos

We are just a few days away from the 2026 NBA All-Star game, which tips off at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on February 15th. This marks the 75th All-Star game and this year's star-studded roster features six first-timers, global stars, and LeBron James with his 22nd straight All-Star selection.

If you're looking for a way to own a piece of All-Star magic, Topps NOW has released a 26-card All-Star Game Set. The set is on sale now for a limited time on the Topps NOW website, but your window to buy closes on February 16 at 4:00 PM EST. At $100 for 26 cards, this looks like a bargain given Topps NOW typically sells singles for $8.99.

RELATED: Topps NOW Creates James Harden Total Points Card-Available for One Day

2026 Topps NOW All-Star Game base card featuring Stephen Curry | Topps

2026 All-Star Set Details

According to the Topps NOW site, this unique 26-card set will feature all 25 of the selected 2026 NBA All-Stars (10 starters and 15 reserves) plus one of the following cards guaranteed: an exclusive All-Star Parallel, a sequentially numbered base card parallel, or a redemption for autographed base card parallel /5 or lower.

Topps NOW cards featuring LeBron James (left) in his 22nd appearance and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right) with his 4th appearance. | Topps

RELATED: 5 Rare Dominique Wilkins Cards You Must See

Every card will feature one player, their regular season team, the date of the All-Star game (2.15), as well as a line below each player's name denoting how many All-Star selections they've earned. Seasoned veterans include Steph Curry with 12, Kevin Durant with 16, and Lebron James with a record-setting 22 selections.

2026 Topps NOW All-Star Game red foil card featuring Anthony Edwards | Topps NOW

Each Topps NOW card in this set will not only be available as a base card but will also come in foil parallels serial-numbered to 50 and lower, including gold (/50), orange (/25), black (/10), red (/5), and a one-of-one FoilFractor.

New format & six first time All-Stars

This set is special for a few reasons starting with how it captures the new format of the NBA All-Star game. Unlike years past with the traditional East vs. West game, this year's format will feature a new U.S. vs. World round-robin format with two U.S. teams (Stars & Stripes) and one international (World) team competing in four 12-minute games.

In addition to the new format, this set will feature Deni Avdija, Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Johnson, Jamal Murray, and 11-year veteran Norman Powell. All six of whom are making their first All-Star appearance.

Jan 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) celebrates during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Avdija and Murray additions are especially notable. Avdija is having a breakout year, and is one of only three players averaging 25+ points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists this season. He's also the first Israeli player to be named an NBA All-Star.

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now in his ninth NBA season, Murray is a long overdue addition to the All-Star team. For the past four seasons he's averaged 20+ points, 6+ assists, and 4+ rebounds per game. He couldn't be snubbed this year, as he's having a monster season averaging 25.7 points, 7.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and knocking down 48.5% of his shots, including 42.5% from deep.

A one-of-one Topps NOW 2026 NBA All-Star autograph Victor Wembanyama card | Topps NOW

It will be exciting to see how the new All-Star format will go down and who will come out victorious. The World team looks absolutely stacked with SGA, Luka, Giannis, Jokic, and Wemby looking to shut down the Stars and Stripes USA teams. But in the words of 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett, "Anything's possible!"

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: