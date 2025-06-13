PSA's Most Graded Hockey Cards and Their Prices
Hockey cards don't receive the same level of love as other sports. But they're still a large part of the collecting diaspora. In this article, we look at the Top 5 most graded cards by PSA. GemRate provided grading numbers, and Card Ladder provided prices.
5. 1979 Topps Wayne Gretzky
Total PSA Grades: 11,471
PSA 10 Population: 2; Most Recent Sale: $1.2 million on Aug. 27, 2022
PSA 9 Population: 198; Most Recent Sale: $24,001 on April 8, 2024
The 1979 Topps Gretzky isn't quite as popular as its O-Pee-Chee counterpart, but it remains one of the great cards in the entire hobby. The card features Gretzky in his actual rookie year when he won the first of eight consecutive MVP Awards.
4. 2021-22 Upper Deck Cole Caufield
Total PSA Grades: 11,612
PSA 10 Population: 3,681; Most Recent Sale: $135.44 on June 9, 2025
PSA 9 Population: 6,530; Most Recent Sale: $42.37 on June 9, 2025
Caufield is a rising star in the NHL, somewhat a victim of the lofty expectations that come with being a heralded youngster. In his four full seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Caufield has shown improvement every year, contributing to the Canadiens' first playoff appearance since 2021.
3. 1990 O-Pee-Chee Premier Jaromir Jagr
Total PSA Grades: 12,968
PSA 10 Population: 3,915; Most Recent Sale: $128.10 on June 12, 2025
PSA 9 Population: 6,584; Typical Sales: $20-$20
Jagr's Upper Deck rookie card, graded PSA 10, has a significantly lower population of 1,320. However, it sells for less than the PSA 10 O-Pee-Chee. The Upper Deck PSA 10 has sold for an average of $42 over the past three months. Jagr is a hockey legend, having won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins and been named to 13 All-Star teams. He was named NHL MVP in 1999.
2. 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky
Total PSA Grades: 14,371
PSA 10 Population: 2; Most Recent Sale: $3.75 million on March 27, 2021
PSA 9 Population: 95; Most Recent Sale: $138,470 on February 22, 2025
PSA 8 Population: 833; Most Recent Sale: $12,046.28 on June 5, 2025
The O-Pee-Chee version of the Gretzky rookie card is more desirable because it is more difficult to find in high grades. O-Pee-Chee, the Canadian version of Topps, used lighter cardboard, which made the cards more prone to edge wear and scratches. Compare the Topps and O-Pee-Chee PSA 10s; despite having the same ridiculously low population of two, the O-Pee-Chee last sold for 3x its Topps counterpart.
1. 2023 Upper Deck Connor Bedard #451
Total PSA Grades: 17,100
PSA 10 Population: 7,189; Most Recent Sale: $500 on June 12, 2025
PSA 9 Population: 8,100; Most Recent Sale: $143.63 on June 13, 2025
It wasn't too long ago that Bedard's rookie card created a feeding frenzy among card speculators. A bounty for his 1/1 Superfractor rookie card - remember that (?) - made hockey the hottest product for about a month. Bedard is similar to Cole Caufield, an ultra-talented player who was saddled with unrealistic expectations. His rookie card is one of the most notable releases of 2023, regardless of sport.