Major Football and Baseball Hobby Release Pre Orders Coming Soon

The hobby is strong and doing well in 2026, and collectors continue to monitor what new releases are coming to the hobby. Coming up this Monday, October 5th, a trio of new releases will be up for pre-order on the Topps website across two sports: Football and Baseball. All of these releases look to provide some excitement to collectors, with one in particular being a massive fan favorite.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Monday, here is a look at the three products that will be up for pre-order and what collectors need to know about them.

2026 Bowman U Best Football Continues Collegiate Interest in the Hobby

Kicking things off will be 2026 Bowman U Best Football. Pre-orders will start at 11 AM EST on the Topps website. This is a release that will contain all collegiate cards, keeping with some of the prior Bowman U-themed products of prior years. One major thing to note about this product is that four autographs can be found per box (on average). This can provide some value to those who like to prospect within the Football hobby, as some of the top collegiate rising stars make an appearance in the release, including names such as Jared Curtis and Bryce Underwood. A price is not yet known, but a range of $200-$300 should be expected for those interested in pre-ordering a box.

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A card to watch out for in the 2026 release is a case hit titled Best of the Best. These cards feature a stained-glass design with the player front and center. These have the potential to be one of the nicest collegiate insert cards of the entire year, and collectors will be hunting for them in no time.

2026 Bowman U Best Football Kewan Lacy Best of the Best SP | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball: A Fan Favorite Release

As the clock turns to 12 PM EST on Monday, October 5th, a fan favorite release can be obtained: 2026 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball. Known for its unique design and chases, it is a release that many in the Baseball hobby look forward to every single year. Interest has grown among collectors with each release, and the 2026 edition looks to be no different. Collectors should expect this to be available for pre-order on Monday, with boxes expected to cost between $400 and $500 at pre-order. Rookie autographs of players such as Jacob Misiorowski are helping drive demand.

2026 Topps Chrome Cosmic Baseball Jacob Misiorowski Parallel Autograph | Checklist Insider

Collectors can search for the iconic Planetary Pursuit insert set, which varies in rarity depending on the featured planet. Many collectors attempt to put together a whole "galaxy" of a player, making for a fun and unique collection.

2026 Topps Chrome Cosmic Baseball Bobby Witt Jr Planetary Pursuit | Checklist Insider

Topps Inception Branding Returns with an NFL License

The last pre-order of the day is a returning product to the hobby with an NFL license: 2026 Topps Inception Football. It has been over 10 years since the Inception branding saw a licensed NFL release, and the hobby is ready for it to return. With intrigue continuing to grow around the 2026 rookie class, collectors can expect pre-orders to go fast for this release. Dual autographs will feature in the release, including rookies and stars. While a price is not yet known, pre-orders will begin at 1 PM EST for Topps Inception Football.

2026 Topps Inception Football Carson Beck/Jeremiyah Love Dual Autograph | Checklist Insider

The cards will use a thicker stock, which is consistent with prior releases. Collectors will be searching for Fernando Mendoza cards, wondering if he will see the field this year, and speculating on how his future will unfold.

2026 Topps Inception Football Fernando Mendoza Rookie Card | Checklist Insider

This upcoming Monday, October 5th, three brand-new releases will be up for pre-order on the Topps website. Two products will cover the football side of the hobby, while one will focus on the baseball realm. All of them will have unique chase elements that will intrigue collectors, and those interested should make note of the time that they become up for grabs. Hobbyists should also watch for pricing information tomorrow morning.