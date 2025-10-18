Essential Stephen Curry Basketball Cards

Stephen Curry changed the game. Read that again and take it in. What we now experience in the NBA as a type of 3-point wonderland, started with the dominance of Stephen Curry and the Warriors' almost miraculous run of 4 championships in eight years. The two-time MVP is still the most feared outside shooter in the league. His card market is incredible - one of the most expensive basketball cards ever sold was his 2009 1/1 National Treasures Rookie Logoman Autograph, which at the time sold for $5.9 million. Some of his most essential cards can be had for substantially less - as with collecting any athlete, it depends on the collector's taste.

TOPPS CHROME 2009 STEPHEN CURRY

2009 Stephen Curry Topps Chrome | CardLadder

Easily one of the most iconic cards of this century so far, the 2009 Topps Chrome rookie of Curry shows the baby-faced assassin with a wholesome smile. The Topps Chrome product shipped together with the regular Topps release in 2009 - supplies were very limited, which is one reason why this card is so sought after. There are only 999 of these chrome cards out in the wild.

PLAYOFF NATIONAL TREASURES PATCH AUTOGRAPH CENTURY GOLD 2009 STEPHEN CURRY

2009 Stephen Curry Playoff National Treasures Auto Patch | CardLadder

Regarded by many Curry collectors as the holy grail, this card offers it all - for a very steep price. The 2009 National Treasures card includes a patch and autograph and was produced in very limited numbers. While beyond the budgets of most collectors, this card is an essential piece of Curry's hobby history. Back in 2021, the Logoman version of this card sold for a record amount, reflecting the interest and love for the three-point shooter.

TOPPS NOW OLYMPICS 2024 STEPHEN CURRY

2024 Stephen Curry Topps Now Olympics | CardLadder

The Topps Now issue isn't the most expensive, even in gem-mint condition. Price and scarcity alone don't make a card essential. Fans will never forget Curry's "Night Night" gesture after sinking another shot during the gold medal game against France in 2024. This card captures the moment perfectly and is a great souvenir from yet another clutch performance which further cemented his status among the elite.

PANINI PRIZM SILVER 2012 STEPHEN CURRY

2012 Stephen Curry Panini Prizm | CardLadder

Many collectors hold the 2012 of Panini Prizm in especially high regard, as it was the debut year for this now legendary brand. There has never been an official statement from Panini on how limited the silver Prizms are, but word on the street is - very.

