Kon Knueppel Earns Limited Topps NOW Card for Points Lead
The NBA season is nearly the All-Star break, which means that the top rookies from this year's draft have had time to fit into their teams and systems. Within the hobby, this also means that certain rookies have stood out more than others. Collectors have had names like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and VJ Edgecombe on their radars for months now. Knueppel accomplished a statistical feat the other night that no other rookie this year has achieved, and he is the subject of the latest Topps NOW card as a result.
Here is what collectors need to know about the card and Knueppel's achievement.
Kon Knueppel earns limited time Topps NOW card
The card features Knueppel getting ready to celebrate with his teammate LaMelo Ball after setting his most recent statistical achievement. The achievement is noted on the bottom of the card, which is that he is the first rookie of the 2025-26 class to reach 1,000 career points in the NBA. This is quite the achievement, as reaching that many points this early in the season shows consistency and a high volume of scoring. The card also features the rookie card logo, and the date of his accomplishment on the bottom of the card.
The card will be printed to order, meaning that collectors can purchase whatever amount they want by the time the card will no longer be listed on the Topps website. For this card, orders must be placed before Thursday, February 12th at 2 PM EST.
Parallels will be randomly inserted into orders made by collectors
As with any Topps NOW release, parallels will be randomly inserted into orders placed by collectors. The parallels will feature some iconic foil colors, and collectors of Knueppel will be hopeful to get their hands on them. The parallels included are: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1). Once collectors start to receive their orders, it will be interesting to see what parallels fetch on the open market, largely because it is Knueppel's rookie year. And, being the first rookie this season to reach 1,000 points is no small feat.
Kon Knueppel is on the latest Topps NOW card that illustrates his impressive statistical achievement. By being the first rookie to reach 1,000 points this season, he is on a great track to start his career. The card is up for grabs on the Topps website until Thursday, February 12th, 2026 at 2 PM EST. It is printed to order, so as long as collectors place their order by then, they will either receive the base card or the parallel.
Dylan is a collector based in Central Pennsylvania, and sports fan rooting for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Pirates, and LA Lakers. He is currently attempting to collect a complete run of Topps flagship sets across football, baseball, and basketball. He is passionate about the history of the hobby including its continual growth and evolution.