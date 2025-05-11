Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and One Amazing Card
On May 29th, fans, collectors, and investors will all be chasing the top triple autographed card in Bowman University Best. In the world of modern basketball collectibles, it takes more than just talent to spark a frenzy. It takes legacy, promise, and the potential of destiny in the making for fans to get behind the hype. Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper have already accomplished two of those three, as they have created a legacy at Duke and Rutgers, and they show promise to deliver in the NBA. While all three will not be united on the court, they will be united on a sports card, with each autograph taking up a third.
Each of these young stars have committed to the 2025 NBA Draft, and each will bring a unique skillset to the teams that draft them. Cooper Flagg is a generational talent that not only the sports world, but the hobby industry has gravitated to much like Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, and even Kevin Durant. Last season, Flagg averaged 19.2 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while winning the Wooden Award, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, and the Naismith College Player of the Year Award. Highly regarded as the best college basketball player on the planet, Flagg is projected to be drafted first overall by the Utah Jazz.
The next two players projected to be drafted second and third? That would be the other two players on the triple autographed card, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper. Both teammates at Rutgers, Bailey and Harper are two of the highest rated recruits in school history. Bailey’s athletic ability and Harper’s floor awareness have driven them up the mock draft into the second and third position, making them landing spots for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
While their talent is undeniable, it is interesting to note some other incredible triple auto cards and their sale prices over the years. As incredible as a triple autographed card is, it also brings risk, as it only takes one person on the card for it to lose value on the whole piece.
2023-24 Spectra Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Triple Gold Auto /10: Sold April 13, 2025 for $1,200
2023-24 National Treasures Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram Auto 15/15: Sold March 28th, 2015 for $250
LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Topps Now Triple Auto - Sale TBD