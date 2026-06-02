For the TCG category, One Piece has been on an absolute tear this past year. A few weeks ago, we reported that Monkey D. Luffy cards were up over 200% in the past year, and any of the recent GemRate reports that you look at indicate Luffy is here to stay.

However, Luffy isn't the only character seeing a meteoric rise. In fact, one character is leaving Luffy in the dust.

Master Swordsman Roronoa Zoro's One Piece cards are up 280%!

That's not a typo.

2022 One Piece Straw Hat Crew Super Pre-Release SR Roronoa Zoro #ST01-013 | Card Ladder

Roronoa Zoro, also known as "Pirate Hunter" Zoro, is best known as the loyal master swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates and has seen demand absolutely explode in the past year. According to Card Ladder, Zoro's cards are up nearly 300% year-over-year and up 66% in the last three months alone.

Below are the three highest-selling Roronoa Zoro cards of all time.

3. 2023 Black Label Roronoa Zoro Treasure Cup '23

A BGS 10 Black Label 2023 One Piece Card Game Promos '23 Treasure Cup Roronoa Zoro #OP01-025 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $31,242 - A Black Label BGS 10 sold on May 14, 2026

In the world of TCG, promotional tournament cards typically appear near the top. It's true with Pokémon (like the $1.7M Bronze Trophy Pikachu), and it's true here with this 2025 2nd Place Roronoa Zoro card, as well as all the remaining cards on this short list. This Black Label Roronoa Zoro card last sold for $22,460 on March 12, 2026.

2. 2025 One Piece Promos 25-26 2nd Place Prize

A BGC 10 2025 One Piece Promo Roronoa Zoro Silver Championship 2nd Place | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $35,100 - A PSA 10 on March 26, 2026

This top-selling promo card, a BGS 10 with the "2nd Place" prize label, is nearly identical to the top seller but with a significantly lower price point. The last (and only) other time this card sold was on March 5, 2026, for $24,890.

1. 2025 One Piece Promos Championship 25-26 Champion

A PSA 10 2025 One Piece Promo Roronoa Zoro Championship 25-26 Champion card | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $130,000 - A PSA 10 on May 20, 2026

The highest-selling card by nearly a $90K margin is the above PSA 10 2025 One Piece Promo 25-26 Champion card. It's the same card as the second-highest seller, just with the mark of a Champion and in a PSA 10 slab. As you can see above, this card was recently sold, drawing all eyes to the Zoro market.

Roronoa Zoro Market: Bubble or Beginning?

With the numbers we're seeing in such a short period of time, it's tempting to label this a bubble in the One Piece market, and that may very well be true. But it could also be that what we are witnessing is a fundamental shift within TCG, as demand for One Piece continues to trend skyward.

Monkey D. Luffy under water | roadtolaughtale.com

Now, with a Roronao Zoro selling for six figures and up nearly 300% in a year's time, it's time to take the One Piece market seriously.

Are More Sports Promotions Coming?

College basketball fans and One Piece fans may recall the very successful Monkey D. Luffy Promo earlier this year. LA Dodgers fans were also treated to a One Piece promo of their own, with one Black Label promo card selling for $19,800 in February 2026.

One Piece Dodgers Promotional Game | Beverlypress.com

Could a team like the Celtics, after a disappointing playoffs, entertain a similar promotion featuring Roronoa Zoro?

In fact, this could be a massive opportunity for the NBA to partner with One Piece and create a crossover card for each team. Think of the collectibles opportunities!