The Only Character Outpacing Monkey D. Luffy in the One Piece Card Market
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For the TCG category, One Piece has been on an absolute tear this past year. A few weeks ago, we reported that Monkey D. Luffy cards were up over 200% in the past year, and any of the recent GemRate reports that you look at indicate Luffy is here to stay.
However, Luffy isn't the only character seeing a meteoric rise. In fact, one character is leaving Luffy in the dust.
Master Swordsman Roronoa Zoro's One Piece cards are up 280%!
That's not a typo.
Roronoa Zoro, also known as "Pirate Hunter" Zoro, is best known as the loyal master swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates and has seen demand absolutely explode in the past year. According to Card Ladder, Zoro's cards are up nearly 300% year-over-year and up 66% in the last three months alone.
Below are the three highest-selling Roronoa Zoro cards of all time.
3. 2023 Black Label Roronoa Zoro Treasure Cup '23
Highest Sale: $31,242 - A Black Label BGS 10 sold on May 14, 2026
In the world of TCG, promotional tournament cards typically appear near the top. It's true with Pokémon (like the $1.7M Bronze Trophy Pikachu), and it's true here with this 2025 2nd Place Roronoa Zoro card, as well as all the remaining cards on this short list. This Black Label Roronoa Zoro card last sold for $22,460 on March 12, 2026.
2. 2025 One Piece Promos 25-26 2nd Place Prize
Highest Sale: $35,100 - A PSA 10 on March 26, 2026
This top-selling promo card, a BGS 10 with the "2nd Place" prize label, is nearly identical to the top seller but with a significantly lower price point. The last (and only) other time this card sold was on March 5, 2026, for $24,890.
1. 2025 One Piece Promos Championship 25-26 Champion
Highest Sale: $130,000 - A PSA 10 on May 20, 2026
The highest-selling card by nearly a $90K margin is the above PSA 10 2025 One Piece Promo 25-26 Champion card. It's the same card as the second-highest seller, just with the mark of a Champion and in a PSA 10 slab. As you can see above, this card was recently sold, drawing all eyes to the Zoro market.
Roronoa Zoro Market: Bubble or Beginning?
With the numbers we're seeing in such a short period of time, it's tempting to label this a bubble in the One Piece market, and that may very well be true. But it could also be that what we are witnessing is a fundamental shift within TCG, as demand for One Piece continues to trend skyward.
Now, with a Roronao Zoro selling for six figures and up nearly 300% in a year's time, it's time to take the One Piece market seriously.
Are More Sports Promotions Coming?
College basketball fans and One Piece fans may recall the very successful Monkey D. Luffy Promo earlier this year. LA Dodgers fans were also treated to a One Piece promo of their own, with one Black Label promo card selling for $19,800 in February 2026.
Could a team like the Celtics, after a disappointing playoffs, entertain a similar promotion featuring Roronoa Zoro?
In fact, this could be a massive opportunity for the NBA to partner with One Piece and create a crossover card for each team. Think of the collectibles opportunities!
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Conor is a leading sports collectibles writer and market analyst with more than 100 published articles covering sports cards, Pokémon, auctions, investing trends, and hobby culture. A lifelong collector who entered the hobby in the early 1990s, Conor’s expertise centers on vintage and modern basketball cards, basketball icons, and iconic Boston sports memorabilia tied to legends like Larry Bird, Tom Brady, and David Ortiz.