Hobby Slang Series: What Exactly Is An "LCS"?
When it comes to the sports card hobby, there are several terms that often get thrown around in a conversation or among seasoned collectors and can be referred to as “Hobby Slang” and in this series of articles, the plan is to take a deeper, more informative dive into such terms.
With that said, the term "LCS", which stands for Local Card Shop, is the brick-and-mortar store where collectors can buy, sell, and trade sports cards, sealed products such as packs, boxes, and cases, and even hobby supplies. More than just retail outlets, LCS locations serve as community hubs for collectors of all ages, offering a personal connection to the hobby, interactive events, and cherished moments that online marketplaces can’t completely replicate.
An LCS typically carries everything from flagship products like Topps Series 1 to high-end brands like Panini Flawless and Topps Dynasty which feature ultra-scarce autographs and the potential to pull a low-numbered relic card. Many shops also host live box breaks (that are simulcast via social networks), trade nights, special release events, player signings and other engagements that allow collectors to interact in real time and share in the excitement of others all throughout the hobby community.
Store owners themselves have traditionally been a part of the hobby prior to owning a shop and most have extensive knowledge of the hobby as a whole and can provide valuable guidance on which products fit a buyer’s needs, whether you’re chasing rookies, building sets, or investing long-term.
One thing to keep in mind is the fact that as e-commerce platforms continue to rise in popularity, LCS locations will need to adapt to the changing times which means they’ll need to incorporate an online sales element or enhance their social media presence to maintain a consistent flow of customers. With that said, there’s nothing that will ever replace the experience of walking into a shop, talking cards face-to-face, and maybe even pulling an unexpected gem right out of a pack.