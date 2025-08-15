Patrick Mahomes’ Autographs Set to Return with Exclusive Collection in 2025
When his last certified autographs hit Panini football products back in 2020, Mahomes was still carving out his status as a household name among NFL quarterbacks. At that point he had only earned one Super Bowl ring, secured just one NFL MVP award, and his proverbial stock was only just on its way to reaching NFL super stardom.
In the seasons since 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs would have amassed three Super Bowl championships, Mahomes would be a three-time Super Bowl MVP, a two-time League MVP, while passing for 18,200 yards and throwing 131 touchdowns.
In addition to the incredible resume that Mahomes built in that period, you also have a hobby community that is eager to once again see his autographs inserted into products for the upcoming year, which is exactly where Panini comes in.
After a long-awaited four-year drought, Patrick Mahomes’ autographs will be once-again returning to Panini’s 2025 product lineup. And it is within that lineup of products one of the biggest and all-encompassing autograph chases of the season (and possible of all-time) will take place. What do I mean by all-encompassing? For the first time ever, Patrick Mahomes autographed cards will be part of an exclusive set that spans all of Panini’s football products for the year.
That’s right, this ultra-rare 25-card, cross-branded insert set featuring on-card autographs of Mahomes, will be limited to just 20 copies or less per product and only one card drops at a time, giving collectors a run for their money that they’ll never forget.
The first three cards in the chase will be inserted into 2025 Certified Football (#PM-TDPASS2), 2025 Origins Football (#PM-AFC4), and 2025 Absolute Football (#PM-SBMVP2), while the next two will be Panini Instant exclusives, PM-DRAFT and #PM-LHP and only be available direct to collectors. The remaining cards on the checklist and their remaining release dates are yet to be announced by Panini.
So whether you’re a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, an avid football card collector, or just someone who personally collects Patrick Mahomes cards and memorabilia, this exclusive autograph release related to Mahomes offers something for each and every one of you. Not only do these cards capture Mahomes greatest career moments, they also offers collectors the opportunity to potentially own some of the most sought-after autographed cards of 2025.