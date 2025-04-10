Cooper Flagg's Best Card was pulled in North Carolina
It only took one week for the product chase from 2024-25 Bowman Chrome University Basketball to be pulled. Yesterday, Cooper Flagg's First Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1 was pulled, and to make the story better, it came from an LCS (local card shop) in North Carolina.
This card was pulled by a collector who ripped a "personal case" of this product, purchased at Score More Sports in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The timing of this pull couldn't be better, as Flagg is currently projected to be the No.1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The value of this card is unknown at this point, as it would come down to what another collector would be willing to pay for it if sold, as it's a 1/1, but in comparison, Flagg's 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Half-Court Offense Signatures Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10 sold for $84,500 on Goldin auctions.
This card will stand as a physical memory of Flagg's freshman season at Duke, where he led them to a Final Four, while being named the 2025 Player of the Year. As Flagg's first licensed pack-pulled autograph featuring him in a Duke uniform, the 1/1 Superfractor Auto would serve as a grail piece for many.
Outside of the standard assets of this card's value, Flagg included a special inscription with his auto: "From the 207". This alludes to Flagg's upbringing in the state of Maine, with 207 serving as the state's area code. Flagg attended Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine his freshman season, where he became the first freshman to be named Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, leading Nokomis to the Class A State Championship.