How Much Are 2024 MLB Debut Patches Selling For? A Look at eBay
They may not be the most valuable cards in the set, but even the Debut Patch cards of lesser-known players hold their own weight. While the biggest Debut Patch cards are pulled as redemption cards, many of the other Debut Patch cards were pulled "as is," making them readily available to hit the secondary market.
It may take a while to see the sales results of players like Jackson Holliday, Jackson Chourio, Elly De La Cruz, and Paul Skenes (whenever it's pulled). Still, the secondary market is already active with this year's Patch Card sales.
The most recent Debut Patch sale on eBay is of TJ Hopkins, an outfielder who debuted in late 2023. The card sold for $1,125, which is not bad considering Hopkins didn't play in the big leagues in 2024 and batted .171 with one RBI in a short stint with the Cincinnati Reds.
Some better-known prospects are selling for more. The Debut card of AJ Smith-Shawver, the second-ranked Atlanta Braves prospect by MLB.com, sold for $4,600 on Dec. 8. A look at other recent sales reveals how the market values the Debut Patch cards.
1. Connor Kaiser - $1,500
Sold for $1,500 on Dec. 10. Kaiser debuted in 2023 with the Colorado Rockies, playing in three games and going 0-for-4. He did not play in 2024.
2. Jose Soriano - $1,995
Sold for $1,995 on Dec. 7. Soriano debuted on June 3, 2023, making 38 appearances and compiling a 3.64 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 42 innings. He transitioned to the bullpen in 2024, making 20 starts and compiling a 3.42 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 113 innings before a season-ending injury.
3. Brenan Hanifee - $1,827
Redemption card sold for $1,827 on Dec. 1. Hanifee debuted in 2023, playing in three games. In 2024, he appeared in 21 games, starting three and compiling a 1.84 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 29.1 innings pitched.
4. Mason McCoy - $1,775
Sold for $1,775 on Dec. 1. McCoy debuted in 2023, playing six games with the Blue Jays. He played with the San Diego Padres in 2024, appearing in 19 games when he tallied 49 at-bats, 3 RBI, and a .204 batting average.
5. Luken Baker - $2,828
Sold for $2,828 on Dec. 1. Baker debuted in 2023, playing the last two seasons with the Cardinals. He has 126 at-bats, four home runs, 20 RBI, and a .198 batting average for his career.
6. Robert Gasser - $3,400
Sold for $3,400 on Nov. 28. Named the sixth-best prospect in the Brewers organization by MLB.com in 2024. Gasser made his first career start on May 10, 2024. He started five games, showing his potential by tallying a 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. Unfortunately, his season ended on June 20th when it was announced he would undergo Tommy John surgery.
7. Colin Selby - $2,499
Sold for $2,499 on Nov. 24. Selby debuted in 2023 with the Pirates and played 2024 with the Royals and Orioles. He finished 2024 with a 2.57 ERA in five appearances.