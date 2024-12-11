Jackson Holliday MLB Debut Patch Card Pulled, Big Name Rookies Remain
The Jackson Holliday debut patch card was pulled yesterday, taking one of the biggest patch cards off the board. Cardboard Heroes LLC in Texas pulled the card.
According to Travis Perweiler (X handle @Tp35Cards), who is tracking every Debut Patch pulled, there have been 164 Debut Patch cards of the 251 in the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set. About 65% of all Debut Patch cards have been pulled.
Of the approximately one-third of the remaining Debut Patch cards, some big names have yet to be pulled. Whether done intentionally or not through distribution, such big names remaining in packs bodes well for future sales of Topps Chrome as everyone chases the Paul Skenes card.
Let's look at some of the biggest names remaining, with the disclaimer that this list can change at any minute, with breakers ripping packs around the clock hoping to hit a Debut Patch card.
1. Paul Skenes
This is one of the most anticipated baseball cards of the 21st century. The Pittsburgh Pirates have put out a bounty for the card. It is the granddaddy of them all, and whoever gets the card will have an ultra-modern masterpiece.
2. Jackson Merrill
The runner-up to Skenes in National League Rookie of the Year voting, Merrill had an MVP-type season, finishing 9th in the NL MVP race. The outfielder was an All-Star and won a Silver Slugger award. He is expected to anchor the Padres lineup for years to come.
3. Jackson Chourio
The 20-year-old Chourio finished 3rd in Rookie of the Year voting in a standout year for the Milwaukee Brewers. Chourio had a fantastic debut year and punctuated it with a .455 average, two home runs, three RBI, and a stolen base in the Divisional Series against the Mets.
4. Wyatt Langford
The 4th overall pick of the 2023 draft, Langford earned a starting spot at the beginning of 2024. Langford struggled in April, and an injury limited his playing time in May. He showed why he was drafted so high with an exceptional June, where he batted .309 with three home runs and 22 RBI. But then he struggled until September, where he had a massive month, earning AL Player and Rookie of the Month honors. Langford's September has left baseball fans hungry for more in 2025.
5. Shota Imanaga
Imanaga was the less-heralded counterpart to Yamamoto, who both moved to MLB in 2024. But Imanaga had the better year, pitching 173.1 innings, garnering a 2.91 ERA and a sterling 1.04 WHIP. He finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting and fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. While Yamamoto still has a ton of upside, Imanaga's card is compounded by his Kanji autograph, making this card a truly unique piece.
6. Evan Carter
Carter debuted in 2023, helping the Texas Rangers to the franchise's first World Series title. While Carter was impressive in 62 regular season at-bats, he shined in the postseason. In 60 postseason at-bats, he batted .300 with a .417 on-base percentage, 6 RBI, and nine runs scored. His 2024 season was disappointing, cut short in May by a stress reaction in his back. If Carter is fully healthy, he is one of the top young players in the league.
7. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The 25-year-old had a successful MLB Debut while pitching a modest number of innings. Yamamoto pitched the entire season on a pitch count of 80. As a result, his numbers were limited. He started 18 games, throwing 90 innings and recording a 7-2 record, 3.00 ERA, and a 1.11 WHIP.
8. Jasson Dominguez
Dominguez debuted on September 1, 2023, hitting a home run in his first game. It was a fitting debut, given the expectations placed upon Dominguez's shoulders. One of the top prospects in the Yankees organization, Dominguez struggled last year when he hit .179 and struck out 19 times in 56 at-bats. Still, Dominguez is young and has talent. The fact he's a Yankee also makes his card highly desirable.
9. Bryan Woo
Woo debuted in 2023, putting in 87.2 innings of work with a 4.21 ERA. His 2024 season was delayed due to an injured elbow. But he had a solid campaign, posting a 2.89 ERA, 0.898 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts in 121.1 innings pitch. He has established himself as one of the best young pitchers in the game.