Aaron Schunk is hoping to track down his Topps Chrome MLB Debut patch card and he found a creative way to help his search. Schunk, a utility infielder who plays for the Colorado Rockies, made his MLB debut in June 2024. Like all MLB rookies, he wore a debut patch that was ultimately embedded in a 1/1 autograph debut card. However, along with his autograph, Schunk included a message on the back of the card. In what is more than likely a first for a professional baseball player, he wrote “If found call..” which was followed by his phone number.

Topps social media caught wind of the unique inscription on the back of the card and posted an image with Schunk’s phone number blurred. In a humorous moment, Schunk commented on the Topps Instagram post saying “you gotta do what you gotta do.”

With this request, Schunk has joined a growing list of players who have put out requests for their cards or have made trades for their baseball cards. Oftentimes these requisitions from players lead to some incredibly fun moments for players and fans. A great example of this is Royals superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Witt has made several posts on his social media accounts with specific requests for cards that he’s looking for. As part of exchanges with fans, he’s participated in meet and greets with fans and traded autographed memorabilia for his cards. Witt’s Royals teammate Jac Caglianone has also made trades with fans. Specifically, Caglianone has swapped an autographed jersey for one of his Topps superfractor cards taking a photo with the fan whom he made the swap with.

Aaron Schunk's MLB Debut Patch auto that included his phone number. Topps blurred the number for his privacy in the Instagram post. | https://www.instagram.com/p/DSiObtuDqpS/?img_index=2

As of this writing, neither Topps nor Schunk has provided an update as to if his MLB Debut patch autograph has been found. With any luck the card is pulled, the lucky fan and Schunk can work out a trade that allows the fan to have a great experience and Schunk to get his Debut Patch autograph card. Hopefully going forward, more MLB players will follow Schunk and others lead by trading one of a kind experiences for their cards.

