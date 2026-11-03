How the Grinch Stole NFL Merch

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced a one-of-a-kind product collaboration with FOCO that brings together NFL teams and the Grinch’s begrudging yet inevitable love for Christmas. Blending the Grinch’s instantly recognizable personality with the tradition and energy of NFL fandom, this collaboration turns up the holiday mischief with a collection of team-inspired apparel that lets fans show off their pride through a distinctly Grinchy lens.

The collaboration features designs for all 32 NFL teams and is now available in Amazon’s stores and at FOCO.com. The collection includes must-have fan gear, including apparel, plush toys, bag charms, and festive game-day accessories.

The Grinch's Gear for Every NFL Team

Dr. Seuss Enterprises L.P. and FOCO

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said, “The Grinch has always done things his own way, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit. By bringing his signature attitude to the teams fans love, we’re giving football and Grinch fans a new way to celebrate the holiday season—with a little extra Grinchy spirit on the Gridiron.”

Apparel

FOCO

From T-shirts, crewnecks, and hoodies featuring The Grinch, Max, and Cindy-Lou Who to a festive ugly holiday sweater, FOOCOOS Plush Bag Charm Blind Boxes, plush toys, keychains, socks, and embroidered Santa hats, FOCO is giving fans plenty of ways to add some “Mean One” attitude to their team spirit. Whether you’re gearing up for a holiday gameday, shopping for a fellow fan, or adding something mischievous to your collection, these officially licensed styles are ready to make the season a little more spirited.

FOCO

Gear for every NFL fan. Each design can be specifically ordered for the team of your choice. With the holidays around the corner, this is the perfect gift. Most of the collaborations feature the Grinch or his dog, Max, but there is also Cindy-Lou, who is getting in on the festivities.

FOCO

Whether you’re cheering from the stands, watching from the couch, or plotting how to steal the spotlight at your next holiday party, this collection is made for fans who want to represent their team with a little Grinchy personality.

FOCO

FOCO

FOCO

Plush

FOCO

FOCO

FOCO has been bringing fandom to life through creativity, innovation, and one-of-a-kind products since 1998. As a leading manufacturer of officially licensed sports and entertainment merchandise, FOCO creates apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more inspired by the teams, athletes, and entertainment fans love. Combining original designs, decades of experience, and a diverse portfolio of major licenses, FOCO continues to push the boundaries of fan gear, giving fans new and exciting ways to showcase their passion.

Bobbleheads

FOCO

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a global entertainment company. Its mission is to educate and entertain generations around the world by promoting and protecting the literary and artistic works of Dr. Seuss.