2024-25 Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey: A Guide
Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey picks up where Series 1 left off back in the fall. The set -- part of UD's flagship trilogy that concludes with Extended Series later this year -- is once again packed with inserts and those much-wanted Young Guns cards.
Another 250 base cards are added to the main set, brining the total to 500. Two hundred of those cards are returning NHL players, while the other 50 are short-printed Young Guns of the NHL's top rookies.
Each hobby box -- featuring Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby on the cover -- contains six Young Guns, one Outburst parallel, four UD Canvas cards and one Blue Dazzler.
Hobby boxes, which retail for $140, hit store shelves on Wednesday.
Here's everything you need to know about this season's UD Series 2 Hockey:
Checklist and parallels
Here's what you can expect from the set:
-- 12 packs per box, 12 cards per pack (144 total cards)
-- 250-card base set continuation (198 veterans, 49 Young Guns and three checklists)
-- Six Young Guns rookie cards per box on average
-- Classic UD Exclusives and High Gloss parallels
-- New Outburst Red and Outburst Gold parallels
-- Four UD Canvas cards per box featuring dynamic imagery
And the configuration when it comes to parallels:
-- Outburst – 1:15 packs (Young Guns version – 1:60 packs)
-- Clear Cut – 1:48 packs (Young Guns version – 1:144 packs)
-- Deluxe – #/250
-- Exclusives – #/100
-- Outburst Red – #/25
Even rarer, numbered versions include:
-- High Gloss – #/10
-- Outburst Gold – 1/1
Top rookies
The biggest rookie in this set is No. 1 draft pick Macklin Celebrini (card No. 451) of the San Jose Sharks. Comparisons to Connor Bedard, last season's top rookie, are already bering made. In fact, Celebrini is featured on three Young Guns cards in this set.
Here is the complete Young Guns checklist:
451 Macklin Celebrini San Jose
452 Brian Halonen New Jersey
453 Patrik Koch Utah
454 Brandon Scanlin New York
455 Cameron Butler Columbus
456 Maksymilian Szuber Utah
457 Georgi Romanov San Jose
458 Aku Raty Utah
459 Ethan Cardwell San Jose
460 Adam Klapka Calgary
461 Oliver Kapanen Montreal
462 Nikita Prishchepov Colorado
463 Maxim Tsyplakov New York
464 Victor Mancini New York
465 Oskar Back Dallas
466 Nikolai Kovalenko Colorado
467 Declan Carlile Tampa Bay
468 Jack Thompson San Jose
469 Logan Morrison Seattle
470 Jackson Blake Carolina
471 Phil Kemp Edmonton
472 Vasily Ponomarev Carolina
473 Devin Cooley San Jose
474 Rutger McGroarty Pittsburgh
475 Albert Johansson Detroit
476 Patrick Giles Florida
477 Calum Ritchie Colorado
478 Conor Geekie Tampa Bay
479 Daniil Misyul New Jersey
480 Zachary L'Heureux Nashville
481 Ivan Ivan Colorado
482 Andre Lee Los Angeles
483 Joel Blomqvist Pittsburgh
484 Jett Luchanko Philadelphia
485 Samuel Honzek Calgary
486 Matt Stienburg Colorado
487 Maveric Lamoureux Utah
488 Drew Commesso Chicago
489 Seamus Casey New Jersey
490 Aleksei Kolosov Philadelphia
491 Nolan Allan Chicago
492 Matvei Michkov Philadelphia
493 Brandon Bussi Boston
494 Isaac Poulter New Jersey
495 Noah Philp Edmonton
496 Matvei Michkov / Ivan Fedotov Philadelphia
497 Logan Mailloux / Lane Hutson Montreal
498 Olen Zellweger / Cutter Gauthier Anaheim
499 Macklin Celebrini / Will Smith San Jose
500 Macklin Celebrini / Matvei Michkov CL San Jose / Philadelphia
Aside from the base versions, Young Guns also come in the following parallels:
-- Outburst Silver Parallel 1:60 packs
-- Clear Cut Parallel 1:144 packs
-- Deluxe Parallel #/250 packs
-- Exclusives Parallel #/100
-- Outburst Red Parallel #/25
-- High Gloss Parallel #/10
-- Outburst Gold Parallel 1/1
-- UD Canvas Young Guns 1:24 packs
-- UD Canvas Young Guns Printing Plates
-- UD Canvas Young Guns/Black & White Parallel 1:216 packs
Young Guns Renewed
The base set isn’t the only place to find Young Guns cards. Like in Series 1, there Young Guns Renewed inserts. The cards are a subset of past years' most popular Young Guns through the years with backgrounds featuring the art of Luke the Cardist.
These also come in Exclusives (#/100), High Gloss (#/10) and 1/1 Print Plates.
These inserts proved popular in Series 1. Expect the same with Series 2 once these inserts make it to the secondary market.