Collectibles On SI

2024-25 Upper Deck Hockey: Guide to Series 1 Young Guns Cards

A look at the set's top rookies and which ones to collect.

Clemente Lisi

Sep 24, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) speaks with a linesman during the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) speaks with a linesman during the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Collectors can mark the start of a new NHL season by ripping a box of Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey.

Unlike past releases, which typically took place in November, this season’s flagship set came out a few weeks early on Oct. 16.

Once again, the biggest cards one can pull are this year’s crop of Young Guns cards. Here’s a guide to this season’s Series 1 top rookies and which ones to collect:

Who's on the Young Guns checklist?

In Series 1, Young Guns cards come in base version and in a number of parallels.

Here's a closer look:

Outburst Silver – (1:60 hobby, 1:60 e-Pack, 1:180 blaster, 1:180 starter, 1:180 tin, 1:180 hanger)

Clear Cut – (1:144 hobby)

Deluxe – #/250 (hobby and e-Pack only)

Exclusives – #/100 (hobby and e-Pack only)

Outburst Red – #/25 (hobby and e-Pack only)

High Gloss – #/10 (hobby and e-Pack only)

Outburst Gold – 1/1 (hobby and e-Pack only)

Here is the complete Young Guns checklist. As with past releases, it starts with card #201: 

201 Zachary Bolduc, St. Louis Blues

202 Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

203 Landon Slaggert, Chicago Blackhawks

204 Kyle MacLean, New York Islanders

205 Mason Morelli, Vegas Golden Knights

206 Brennan Othmann, New York Rangers

207 Gavin Brindley, Columbus Blue Jackets

208 Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes

209 Zack Ostapchuk, Ottawa Senators

210 Jason Polin, Colorado Avalanche

211 Shakir Mukhamadullin, San Jose Sharks

212 Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks

213 Zach Dean, St. Louis Blues

214 Luca Del Bel Belluz, Columbus Blue Jackets

215 Mavrik Bourque, Dallas Stars

216 Matt Rempe, New York Rangers

217 Matt Villalta, Arizona Coyotes

218 Maxwell Crozier, Tampa Bay Lightning

219 James Malatesta, Columbus Blue Jackets

220 Ivan Fedotov, Philadelphia Flyers

221 Ethan Del Mastro, Chicago Blackhawks

222 Justin Brazeau, Boston Bruins

223 Collin Graf, San Jose Sharks

224 Graeme Clarke, New Jersey Devils

225 Scott Morrow, Carolina Hurricanes

226 Brendan Brisson, Vegas Golden Knights

227 Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks

228 Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets

229 Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens

230 Pierrick Dube, Washington Capitals

231 Arshdeep Bains, Vancouver Canucks

232 Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders

233 Josh Doan, Arizona Coyotes

234 Jack St. Ivany, Pittsburgh Penguins

235 Yan Kuznetsov, Calgary Flames

236 Olen Zellweger, Anaheim Ducks

237 Marshall Rifai, Toronto Maple Leafs

238 Cameron Crotty, Arizona Coyotes

239 Logan Mailloux, Montreal Canadiens

240 Sam Colangelo, Anaheim Ducks

241 Emil Lilleberg, Tampa Bay Lightning

242 Akil Thomas, Los Angeles Kings

243 Marat Khusnutdinov, Minnesota Wild

244 Logan Stankoven, Dallas Stars

245 Nikita Chibrikov, Winnipeg Jets

246 Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens

247 Gage Goncalves, Tampa Bay Lightning

248 Liam Ohgren, Minnesota Wild

249 Lukas Cormier, Vegas Golden Knights

250 Checklist: Cutter Gauthier/Logan Stankoven

Which ones should you collect?

There are two players who stand out from this checklist: Cutter Gauthier (#212) and Logan Stankoven (#244). Both players have already made their NHL debuts, which qualifies them to appear in this set.

Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks
Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks / Image courtesy of Upper Deck

In addition, there's the New York Rangers duo of Brennan Othmann (#206) Matt Rempe (#216) many are also looking to pull.

Josh Doan (#233) also shows up in Series 1, but in an Arizona Coyotes uniform. The team, along with Doan, now play for the Utah Hockey Club after the team relocated to Salt Lake City this season. Doan is the son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan.

Not appearing in Series 1 is San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL Entry Draft will have a Young Guns card in Series 2.

How rare are Young Guns cards?

While these coveted rookie cards are short printed, the base versions are not very rare. They can be found in every other back in a typical hobby box for a total of six. 

For example, last season’s much-coveted Connor Bedard Young Guns card (#451), which appeared on the Series 2 checklist, has been graded nearly 13,000 times

Nonetheless, Young Guns cards of Bedard -- along with superstars such as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin -- continue to demand high prices on the secondary market, especially in graded versions.    

Published |Modified
Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

Home/News