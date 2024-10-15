2024-25 Upper Deck Hockey: Guide to Series 1 Young Guns Cards
Collectors can mark the start of a new NHL season by ripping a box of Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey.
Unlike past releases, which typically took place in November, this season’s flagship set came out a few weeks early on Oct. 16.
Once again, the biggest cards one can pull are this year’s crop of Young Guns cards. Here’s a guide to this season’s Series 1 top rookies and which ones to collect:
Who's on the Young Guns checklist?
In Series 1, Young Guns cards come in base version and in a number of parallels.
Here's a closer look:
Outburst Silver – (1:60 hobby, 1:60 e-Pack, 1:180 blaster, 1:180 starter, 1:180 tin, 1:180 hanger)
Clear Cut – (1:144 hobby)
Deluxe – #/250 (hobby and e-Pack only)
Exclusives – #/100 (hobby and e-Pack only)
Outburst Red – #/25 (hobby and e-Pack only)
High Gloss – #/10 (hobby and e-Pack only)
Outburst Gold – 1/1 (hobby and e-Pack only)
Here is the complete Young Guns checklist. As with past releases, it starts with card #201:
201 Zachary Bolduc, St. Louis Blues
202 Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild
203 Landon Slaggert, Chicago Blackhawks
204 Kyle MacLean, New York Islanders
205 Mason Morelli, Vegas Golden Knights
206 Brennan Othmann, New York Rangers
207 Gavin Brindley, Columbus Blue Jackets
208 Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes
209 Zack Ostapchuk, Ottawa Senators
210 Jason Polin, Colorado Avalanche
211 Shakir Mukhamadullin, San Jose Sharks
212 Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks
213 Zach Dean, St. Louis Blues
214 Luca Del Bel Belluz, Columbus Blue Jackets
215 Mavrik Bourque, Dallas Stars
216 Matt Rempe, New York Rangers
217 Matt Villalta, Arizona Coyotes
218 Maxwell Crozier, Tampa Bay Lightning
219 James Malatesta, Columbus Blue Jackets
220 Ivan Fedotov, Philadelphia Flyers
221 Ethan Del Mastro, Chicago Blackhawks
222 Justin Brazeau, Boston Bruins
223 Collin Graf, San Jose Sharks
224 Graeme Clarke, New Jersey Devils
225 Scott Morrow, Carolina Hurricanes
226 Brendan Brisson, Vegas Golden Knights
227 Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks
228 Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets
229 Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens
230 Pierrick Dube, Washington Capitals
231 Arshdeep Bains, Vancouver Canucks
232 Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders
233 Josh Doan, Arizona Coyotes
234 Jack St. Ivany, Pittsburgh Penguins
235 Yan Kuznetsov, Calgary Flames
236 Olen Zellweger, Anaheim Ducks
237 Marshall Rifai, Toronto Maple Leafs
238 Cameron Crotty, Arizona Coyotes
239 Logan Mailloux, Montreal Canadiens
240 Sam Colangelo, Anaheim Ducks
241 Emil Lilleberg, Tampa Bay Lightning
242 Akil Thomas, Los Angeles Kings
243 Marat Khusnutdinov, Minnesota Wild
244 Logan Stankoven, Dallas Stars
245 Nikita Chibrikov, Winnipeg Jets
246 Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens
247 Gage Goncalves, Tampa Bay Lightning
248 Liam Ohgren, Minnesota Wild
249 Lukas Cormier, Vegas Golden Knights
250 Checklist: Cutter Gauthier/Logan Stankoven
Which ones should you collect?
There are two players who stand out from this checklist: Cutter Gauthier (#212) and Logan Stankoven (#244). Both players have already made their NHL debuts, which qualifies them to appear in this set.
In addition, there's the New York Rangers duo of Brennan Othmann (#206) Matt Rempe (#216) many are also looking to pull.
Josh Doan (#233) also shows up in Series 1, but in an Arizona Coyotes uniform. The team, along with Doan, now play for the Utah Hockey Club after the team relocated to Salt Lake City this season. Doan is the son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan.
Not appearing in Series 1 is San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL Entry Draft will have a Young Guns card in Series 2.
How rare are Young Guns cards?
While these coveted rookie cards are short printed, the base versions are not very rare. They can be found in every other back in a typical hobby box for a total of six.
For example, last season’s much-coveted Connor Bedard Young Guns card (#451), which appeared on the Series 2 checklist, has been graded nearly 13,000 times.
Nonetheless, Young Guns cards of Bedard -- along with superstars such as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin -- continue to demand high prices on the secondary market, especially in graded versions.