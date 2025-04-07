2024 Topps Chrome Oakland A's Triple Auto 1/1 Superfractor is Historical
When it comes to remarkable collectibles that capture the essence of Major League Baseball there’s no doubt that the 2024 Topps Chrome Update Oakland Athletics Triple Autograph 1/1 Superfractor featuring Mark McGwire, Rickey Henderson, and Reggie Jackson does exactly that. This 1/1 Superfractor not only celebrates the storied careers of each of these legendary baseball players it also captures the impact they’ve had on one of the league’s most storied franchises.
Mark McGwire started his storied career with the Oakland Athletics back in 1986 and quickly established himself as one of the game’s best and brightest power hitters of his respected day. During his career with the A’s not only was he named to eight All-Star games (1987-1992, 1995, 1996) he also played a key role in the team’s 1989 World Series victory.
From a career perspective that spanned both the A’s and the St. Louis Cardinals, McGwire would go on to hit 583 Home Runs and 1,414 RBIs.
Rickey Henderson, who is considered by many to be one of the greatest leadoff hitters and base runners in the history of the game, had multiple stints with the Athletics throughout his career. His unbelievable speed and incredible eye at the plate were key factors throughout his legendary career. As a key contributor to the A’s success of the early-to-mid 1980’s, Henderson averaged 92 stolen bases per year between 1980 and 1984.
From a career perspective that spanned the Athletics, Yankees, Blue Jays, Padres, Mets, Angels, Mariners, Red Sox and Dodgers, Henderson would go on to hit 297 Home Runs, a .279 Batting Average and 1,406 Stolen Bases (the all-time Stolen Base record I might add).
Reggie Jackson, who has been aptly named “Mr. October” for his legendary postseason performances across multiple teams, was a major contributing factor for the Athletics during their dominance of the early 1970’s. As a three-time World Series champion for the A’s during their runs of 1972, 1973 and 1974, it was Jackson’s power hitting and leadership that were keys to both Jackson’s and the team’s continuous success.
From a career perspective that spanned the Athletics, Orioles, Yankees and Angels, Jackson would go on to be named to 14 All-Star teams, win 5 World Series (where he was named MVP twice), win 2 Silver Slugger awards and be named Major League Player of the Year and MVP in 1973. Statistically speaking, he finished his career with a .262 Batting Average, 563 Home Runs and 1,702 RBIs.
So how much ids a card like this worth and if sold where would it fall? Autographed 1/1 Superfractors recently exceed the $5,000, $10,000 or even the $20,000 plateau especially when their signed by some of today’s brightest young stars.
However, this is unique because it's a Triple Autograph 1/1 Superfractor signed by Mark McGwire, Rickey Henderson, and Reggie Jackson. This only helps raise it's value.