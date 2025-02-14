2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: James Wood Rookie Cards Are Here
Yesterday, we led off our look at some of the best 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball rookies to chase, with Washington Nationals prospect Dylan Crews. Today, we stay in the nation's capital to look at James Wood, with whom Crews may just form a dynamic outfield duo for years to come.
Much like his teammate Crews, James Wood is one of the most-featured rookies in 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball. His RC's include base set parallels, autos, patch cards, inserts, image variations - and an exciting dual auto with the aforementioned Crews. Wood and Crews also appear together on dual relics. If you're bullish on Wood's potential, he's here for the chasing.
Last July, Geoffrey Pontes at Baseball America wrote: "He has a near-perfect combination of tools, performance and proximity. Standing 6-foot-7, Wood possesses plus-plus raw power combined with exceptional athleticism for his size. Most players that size have seen their gait described as “lumbering.” Wood, however, is a fluid, athletic mover, much like Dave Winfield." With elite speed, baserunning skills, incredible power, and top-shelf exit velocity, Wood's ceiling is sky high.
MLB fans and collectors got a look at Wood in the Big Leagues last season, as he played 79 games. His talent was clear as day. 9 HR, 41 RBI, and 14 stolen bases represented a solid output, but there's room for a ton of improvement. It's not crazy to think Wood could eventually become one of the game's best power hitters.
There have already been some solid sales in The Hobby. Wood's 1st Bowman is highly sought-after. A /5 auto version of the card sold for $20,496 in August of last year.
2025 Topps Has Fun With Variation - Matching Player's Jersey Number
In terms of early movement on Wood's 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, at writing, the top sale on Card Ladder is of Wood's jersey number variation RC. The cards are printed with a unique twist, with each limited to the player's jersey number. In Wood's case, the variation has a print of 29. One such card sold on February 12 for $425. Certainly, these variations, Woods and otherwise, are worth keeping an eye on. For comparison, a Jace Jung RC /17 sold yesterday for just under $200. As to the Wood/Crews collabs, a dual relic /50 sold for $100.