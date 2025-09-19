Nationals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 19
The New York Mets are looking to hold onto their wild card spot as they open up a three-game set against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
The Mets have won three of their last four games after taking two of three from the Padres, while the Nationals are coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Braves.
Can New York take care of business at home?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Mets on Friday night.
Nationals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-123)
- Mets -1.5 (+101)
Moneyline
- Nationals +176
- Mets -218
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -116)
Nationals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 1.15 ERA)
- Mets: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 2.25 ERA)
Nationals vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 19
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2, SNY
- Nationals record: 62-91
- Mets record: 79-74
Nationals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Dylan Crews OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (+125)
It’s safe to say that Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews hasn’t had the rookie season he wanted. He missed nearly three months due to an oblique strain, and struggled mightily upon his return.
The outfielder saw his average dip to .193 on August 27, and .197 on September 6, but he’s found a rhythm at the plate as of late.
Crews has five hits, three runs, and an RBI in his last three games, and is 11 for 37 (.297) with seven runs and seven RBI in his last 11 contests. He’s gone Over 1.5 HRR in three straight and five of his last six games as well.
The rookie is looking to finish the season strong and we’re getting some plus odds for him to stay hot.
Nationals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
The Mets have been a different animal at home this season, going 48-30 at Citi Field as opposed to 31-44 on the road. They swept the Nationals back in a three-game set at home in June, and all signs point to another series victory this weekend.
Sproat has pitched well in two starts but is still searching for his first MLB win. The Mets should get him that and then some, as they’ve covered the run line in each of their last three victories: 6-1, 8-3, 5-2.
On the flip side, the Nationals haven’t covered +1.5 in a loss since August 24 – that’s 14 straight losses by at least two runs.
Pick: Mets -1.5 (+101)
