2025 Topps Has Fun With Variation - Matching Player's Jersey Number
For most collectors the release of the standard Topps product is a nice way for collectors of all ages and budgets to rip open some fun packs. And while doing so, there are chances to pull tons of inserts, base, rookies, and parallels.
2025 Topps baseball will be no different
With hobby boxes selling on both Ebay and Blowoutcards.com for around $115-120, it's really not a bad option in today’s market. Each box contains 20 packs, with 1 autograph or relic card.
There is so much heat coming out of this product, and so many different inserts, it will be hard to keep track of what you are pulling. If you are not paying attention, you might pull one of the best hits in the product, the player number variations. Topps is including only 25 players on this list, and if you pull one, the highest the number the card can go, is the number on their jersey. For example, if you pull Mike Trout, the number will be to 27. However, if you pull the Bryce Harper, the highest the number of the card will be to 3.
Pulling the true jersey number, can definitely hold some premium.
There is future hall of famers like Nolan Arenado and Clayton Kershaw, today stars Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, to up and coming stars like Gunnar Henderson and Julio Rodriguez.
You can click HERE for the full list.
Such a fun play on the cards and hopefully appealing to the young and old alike.
