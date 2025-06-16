Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on James Wood, Aaron Judge to Go Yard)
What a 24-hour stretch it has been in Major League Baseball.
Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound on Monday, Rafael Devers is now a San Francisco Giant and several division races are heating up at the halfway mark of June.
It’s a perfect time to dive fully into Major League Baseball this summer, and one of the best ways to do that is by betting on some player props. One of the most exciting ways to bet on MLB is by betting on players to hit home runs, and I’m eyeing a few players to do just that in today’s edition of Daily Dinger.
Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to bet on to leave the yard, and tonight’s slate features a few stars, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite home run props for June 16.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, June 16
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+310)
James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Washington Nationals youngster James Wood has been terrific in the 2025 season, hitting 17 home runs while posting a .280/.373/.534 slash line.
On Monday, Wood has a great matchup against the Colorado Rockies and left-hander Carson Palmquist, who enters this start with a 7.77 ERA in five starts. Palmquist has already given up 27 hits and five home runs in 22.0 innings of work in 2025.
Wood, despite being a left-handed hitter, has actually done well against southpaws this season, hitting .272 with five home runs. Overall, he’s been red hot over the last week, hitting .375 with one homer in six games.
Against a Rockies team that ranks dead last in MLB in team ERA, Wood is worth a look on Monday night.
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Judge may have been slumping in the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox, but the Yankees star is never set at +400 to leave the yard.
So, he’s a must bet strictly based on the number on Monday night.
This season, Judge already has 26 home runs and 17 of those have come against right-handed pitching. Overall, the AL MVP favorite is hitting .378 with a 1.228 OPS in the 2025 season.
He’ll take on Jose Soriano and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, and Soriano enters this start with just three home runs allowed in the 2025 season. However, the Angels bullpen isn’t nearly as good.
Los Angeles ranks 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.56), and it has allowed the most home runs in MLB (43) so far this season. So, Judge is worth a look to go deep in the later innings, even if Soriano keeps him in check.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+310)
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson has just eight home runs in the 2025 season, but I love his matchup on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Henderson is facing Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot, who has given up 13 home runs in 14 appearances in the 2025 season. While Pepiot has a solid 3.31 ERA, he has allowed at least one long ball in eight outings in 2025.
In his career against Pepiot, Henderson is hitting .333 (2-for-6) with one homer. He’s also crushed right-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .321/.393/.541 slash line with seven of his eight home runs.
Over the last seven days, Henderson is hitting .409, and he’s hitting an impressive .312 over the last 28 days (25 games).
I’ll back him to stay hot in this divisional matchup.
