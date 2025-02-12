2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Dylan Crews Rookie Cards Arrive
With Wednesday's release of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, the chase for this year's crop of rookie cards begins. While this year's class may lack the depth of last year's remarkable group, including Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, the Jackson 3, and more, there are plenty of rookies to look out for this time around.
We'll be looking at the cards to chase some of the best, and some sleepers in the group, as well as some earlier cards of these potential future Stars of The Show. To begin with, let's look at Washington Nationals' top prospect, 22-year old outfielder Dylan Crews.
(From MLB.com) Scouting grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 60 | Run: 70 | Arm: 60 | Field: 60 | Overall: 60
Crews' flagship debut is an exciting moment for baseball collectors and fans of a struggling Washington Nationals franchise. The Nationals are a brutal 288-420 over the last five years, and are coming off back-to-back 71-91 campaigns. The team is desperate for an infusion of talent and excitement.
Crews, in tandem with fellow 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball rookie James Wood, can provide just that. They represent the future of baseball in the nation's capital. They, along with young stars Luis Garcia Jr., CJ Abrams, and Jacob Young, are the foundations of the Nationals' attempt to climb back into contention. This is a young team that has real potential. Could Crews be the best of the bunch?
Crews' is clearly a major focal point of 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball. In addition to his much-anticipated base set parallels, Crews autos, relics, image variations, and Fanatics Authentic redemption cards are all there to be found throughout the set. Crews will make an appearance in a number of inserts, including the 1990 Topps Baseball throwback detailed here.
A quick look at today's activity on Card Ladder, shows at writing, a sale of $275 for a Crews 2025 Series 1 Green Rainbow Foil Auto RC /99. An RC from the previously mentioned 1990 35th Anniversary insert sold for $6.99.
An exceptional college career helped generate a ton of buzz for Crews, who remains one of the top prospects in all of baseball. An all-round talent with an undeniable love for the game, Crews was selected second overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, after his college teammate Paul Skenes took top spot. Crews' Bowman cards have commanded a solid price at times. His 2024 Bowman Chrome Prospects Superfractor 1/1 First Bowman sold for $7,625 at auction in June of last year.
A dual superfractor auto with the aforementioned Skenes fetched $11,000 last September. Dual autos of the former LSU Tigers can be found online for much less, of course. A 2024 Bowman Sterling dual auto /25 went for $460.00 earlier this week.
Crews comes into the season listed as one of the favorites to win NL Rookie of the Year. Although Roki Sasaki is currently priced at +200, compared to +350 for Crews, he is certainly in with a shout to add a big piece of hardware to his legacy at the first time of asking. Given Crews' scouting profile, his noteworthy college career, and quality name recognition, a great rookie campaign should solidify his Topps Series 1 rookies in the baseball hobby market.
All told, Crews is a prospect that intruigues, but will have to perform at a high level for the market to trade high in the many RC's that can be found in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. Early trading on Crews RC's as they emerge in these first few days post-release will tell us more about where the market, beyond the prospect rankings, puts Crews' potential.