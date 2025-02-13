Collectibles On SI

2025 Topps Series One offers Players to follow you on Instagram

2025 Topps Series One Baseball releases today, marking a long awaited arrival of the baseball season. Each year with the flagship releases, Topps aims to bring fans closer to the game, and with this returning insert set, they do just that. Pulling one of these cards will earn you a "Follow Back" on Instagram

Kayla Norsworthy

Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
2025 Topps Series One Baseball releases today, coinciding with the first report date for pitchers and catchers, baseball season is officially here. Each year, with every new flagship release, Topps aims to bring collectors and fans alike, closer to the game. The return of the "Follow Back" insert accomplishes that; and then some.

Originally making it's debut in 2023 Topps Big League Baseball, the "Follow Back" insert allows for collectors to earn an Instagram follow, from the player featured on the card. This insert was created with the goal of bringing fans and athletes closer, creating a unique experience for all involved. On the "Follow Back" cards, it will feature an MLB player, with a QR code and a scratch-off code to redeem for an Instagram follow from the featured MLB player. An experience offered nowhere else in all of sports cards. Learn more about the program here:

Topps announced the headlining name for this go around in 2025 Topps Series One; the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes. Skenes rounds out the 10 card player checklist for 2025 Topps Series One, with it also featuring players like Jackson Merrill to Ken Griffey Jr. The complete checklist is as follows:

2025 Topps Series One Baseball

Follow Back Insert

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles

Frank Thomas

Chicago White Sox

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Merrill

San Diego Padres

Julio Rodríguez

Seattle Mariners

Juan Soto

New York Yankees

James Wood

Washington Nationals

Ken Griffey Jr.

Seattle Mariners

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates

Reggie Jackson

New York Yankees

Though the provided checklist(s) doesn't include a print-run on this insert set, it'll make for a fun chase for any collector. 2025 Topps Series One Baseball is available to order starting at 12pm est via the Topps website. Best of luck chasing a "Follow Back".

