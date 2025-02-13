2025 Topps Series One offers Players to follow you on Instagram
2025 Topps Series One Baseball releases today, coinciding with the first report date for pitchers and catchers, baseball season is officially here. Each year, with every new flagship release, Topps aims to bring collectors and fans alike, closer to the game. The return of the "Follow Back" insert accomplishes that; and then some.
Originally making it's debut in 2023 Topps Big League Baseball, the "Follow Back" insert allows for collectors to earn an Instagram follow, from the player featured on the card. This insert was created with the goal of bringing fans and athletes closer, creating a unique experience for all involved. On the "Follow Back" cards, it will feature an MLB player, with a QR code and a scratch-off code to redeem for an Instagram follow from the featured MLB player. An experience offered nowhere else in all of sports cards. Learn more about the program here:
Topps announced the headlining name for this go around in 2025 Topps Series One; the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes. Skenes rounds out the 10 card player checklist for 2025 Topps Series One, with it also featuring players like Jackson Merrill to Ken Griffey Jr. The complete checklist is as follows:
2025 Topps Series One Baseball
Follow Back Insert
Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
Frank Thomas
Chicago White Sox
Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers
Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
Julio Rodríguez
Seattle Mariners
Juan Soto
New York Yankees
James Wood
Washington Nationals
Ken Griffey Jr.
Seattle Mariners
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
Reggie Jackson
New York Yankees
Though the provided checklist(s) doesn't include a print-run on this insert set, it'll make for a fun chase for any collector. 2025 Topps Series One Baseball is available to order starting at 12pm est via the Topps website. Best of luck chasing a "Follow Back".
