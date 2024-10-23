5 NBA Rookies (Not Named Bronny James) to Collect This Season
The start of a new NBA season means a new crop of rookies for sports cards collectors to speculate on over the coming months.
While LeBron James' son Bronny has gotten plenty of attention, there are plenty of other first-year players in the NBA this season who have cards worth collecting.
Past draft picks like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jovic are examples that players can fly under the radar at first, but turn out to become hobby favorites.
Over the coming months, Panini America will release a series of NBA sets featuring the league's top rookies and prospects. Other cards have also been released Panini Instant and Topps Now of rookies that we will see this season.
Here's a look at those five players to watch:
Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)
Edey is a Canadian-born center who played college ball for Purdue, leading the Boilermakers to the NCAA Division I basketball championship game in his final season.
Standing at 7-foot-4, Edy is the currently the tallest player in the NBA. He was chosen ninth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies.
Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers)
A star shooting guard at Duke, McCain was selected with the 16th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 draft.
Although he's coming off an injury, McCain is expected to get plenty of minutes this season as the 76ers contend to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Rob Dillingham (Minnesota Timberwolves)
The former Kentucky point guard -- chosen in this year's draft #8 overall by the San Antonio Spurs -- will play in his first NBA season this year.
After being drafted, the Spurts traded Dillingham to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Analysts are torn between whether Dillingham will be a boom or bust. If he can put up points and avoid turnovers, then Dillingham could very well be a solid investment.
Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
Winner of the NCAA title with UConn last season, Castle was the fourth overall pick in hte draft by the Spurs.
Castle had a solid NBA Summer League and expected to score plenty of points this season. Castle is a point guard who specializes in give-and-gos and his ball skills make him fun to watch. If his preseason form translates into the regular season, watch Castle's card values rise.
Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)
Like Victor Wembanyama, last year's rookie and hobby sensation, Risacher is also French and tall (at 6-foot-9).
The comparisons may end there. In fact, the Hawks selected him the first overall pick. The small forward became the fifth international player to be taken with the first overall selection after Wembanyama, Andrea Bargnani (in 2006), Andrew Bogut (2005) and Yao Ming (2002).
There is plenty of hype on Risacher to do well this season. Like Hawks fans, card collectors are ceertainly hoping so.