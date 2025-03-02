Alex Ovechkin Rookie Cards Respond to Chasing Wayne Gretzky
As Alex Ovechkin stares down Wayne Gretzky's career goal record, card collectors are anticipating the record-breaking event with a price spike in Ovechkin's rookie cards.
Ovechkin has 31 goals in 44 games this season, averaging about 0.70 per game. The Washington Capitals have played 60 games this year, with 22 remaining. If Ovechkin's average per game holds, he's on pace to score 15 goals in the remaining 22 games, meaning he's on pace to tie the record in the Capitals' 75th game of the year.
It's not a matter of whether he'll break "The Great One's" record, but of when. Accordingly, the card market has reacted to Ovechkin breaking one of the most famous records in sports.
According to the Card Ladder Alex Ovechkin Index, the price of cards used in the index has increased by nearly 18% in the past month. The three-month growth rate is 38%.
The most recent recorded sale of Ovechkin's PSA 10 Young Guns rookie card was for $5,500. Good for a 26.89% growth rate over the past three months. PSA 9 versions averaged about $1,660 over the past three months with the most recent sale recorded at $1,838.
Besides the Young Guns rookie card, Ovechkin's most popular rookie card is the 2005 SP Authentic Future Watch Autograph #'d /999. The rookie card is popular because of its autograph and short-print run of 999.
According to Card Ladder, the most recent sale of a PSA 10 sold for $20,000. The three-month average, accounted by three sales, is $16,340. The last sold date for a raw card was June 2024, with a card selling for $3,500. A BGS 9 with a 10 autograph sold for $6,550 on February 25, 2025.
For collectors looking to buy real high-end cards, another Ovechkin grail card, arguably the grail card, is from 2005-06 UD The Cup #'d /99. Because of its limited print run, there's little sales data. However, a BGS 9/Auto 10 sold for $34,500 on February 20, 2025.
Ovechkin's Upper Deck Victory rookie card provides a solid opportunity for collectors looking to get in on the Ovechkin market without spending thousands of dollars. The Victory rookie card has been graded 1,249 times with only a 9% Gem Rate. A PSA 8 copy, population 414, sells for about $100 on eBay. PSA 9 copies, population 597 with only 117 graded higher, sell for about $160.