A Look At Sergei Bobrovsky Rookie Cards After the Goaltender Reaches 400 Wins
Sergei Bobrovsky became the 14th goaltender in the history of the National Hockey League to win 400 games. There's a good chance that Bobrovsky will crack the Top 10 this season, needing 24 more wins to pass Hall of Famer Tony Esposito for 10th all-time.
Bobrovsky was considered one of the game's biggest talents for most of his career. However, inconsistencies also plagued large portions of his career. Everything changed last season when he helped lead the Florida Panthers to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship.
If Bobrovsky can get 90 more wins in the next three seasons, he'd break into the Top 5 all-time, landing behind Patrick Roy at 4th all-time. With a Stanley Cup triumph and as the quickest goalie ever to reach 400 wins, it's worth looking at Bobrovsky's rookie cards (they're affordable).
1. 2010-11 Upper Deck Black Diamond Rookie Gems 1/1
This is a grail card for any Bobrovsky fan. He appears in a Philadelphia Flyers uniform, where he spent the first two years of his professional career. The UD Black Diamond comes in various serial numbers, including /10 and /100. The one-of-one is on sale on eBay for $695.
2. 2010-11 SP Authentic Future Watch #/999
These autographed rookie cards can be found at an affordable price because of the relatively high serial number. The cards feature large, on-card autographs. Ungraded versions cost about $70 but expect cards in high grades to go for more.
3. 2010-11 Panini Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket
The iconic Panini ticket card features a large Bobrovsky autograph with him in action. The cards are not numbered, so they are not rare. But for $35, an autographed rookie card of a future Hall of Famer isn't bad.
4. 2010-11 SPx Rookie Patch Autograph #/799
A classic rookie patch autograph (RPA) card numbered to 799. The patch is authenticated by Upper Deck as used in a rookie photo shoot. One card recently sold for less than $14.
5. 2010-11 Upper Deck The Cup RPA #/99
We finish with the most iconic of Upper Deck's releases - The Cup. The Bobrovsky card includes a patch from a jersey worn during a rookie photo shoot and his autograph. It is also numbered to a low 99. There is a different version of this card that is numbered /75. The version numbered /99 will sell for about $200 for a plain patch and as much as $500 for a triple colored patch.
Bobrovsky can become one of the greatest goalies of the past 50 years with a few more good seasons and a title already under his belt. Plenty of his rookie cards are out there, many available at a good price.