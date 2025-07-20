Aaron Judge Responds to Tying Alex Rodriguez on Yankees All-Time Home Run List
Aaron Judge joined some elite company on Sunday.
The reigning American League MVP blasted his 36th home run of the season in the New York Yankees' 4–2 win over the Atlanta Braves. That long ball gave him 351 in his career, which tied him with Alex Rodriguez for sixth place on the franchise's all-time list.
After the game, the Judge addressed what it felt like to match Rodriguez.
"Just an incredible honor," the seven-time All-Star said. "Especially growing up watching A-Rod for so many years and watching him do what he did with pinstripes. He's a legend, one of the best to ever play."
Rodriguez played with the Yankees from 2004 through the '16 season. He sat out the 2014 campaign as a result of his connection to the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drugs scandal. He helped lead New York to a World Series title in '09.
Next on the list for Judge will be Yogi Berra at 358 home runs. The only players higher on the franchise's all-time list are Babe Ruth (659), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493) and Joe DiMaggio (361).
At his current pace, he will almost certainly be in fourth place by the end of the season.