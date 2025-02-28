The Anniversary of One of the Greatest Sports Quotes Ever
Thirteen years ago, on February 26th, 2012, the sports world was graced with one of the greatest athlete quotes of the 21st century. Pete Weber stepped up to the line at the U.S. Open PBA Championship needing a strike to win the event by a single pin. He hurled his ball down and the world watched it as it hit the sweet spot, sending all 10 pin into chaos.
Already known for his slick-rick hair, iconic sunglasses and brash attitude, he turns to the crowd in jubilation and announces "Who do you think you are I am!". This public brashness is extremely rare in bowling.
Some could say he's the Happy Gilmore of bowling, Weber brought poise and attitude to a sport that lacked excitement at times. His no-care attitude and his family pedigree (his father, Dick Weber, was a championship bowler whose career began in 1959), with the results to back it up.
In 2023 Leaf decided it was time to memorialize this moment with a special card. Numbered to 300, Leaf used a bust photo of Weber at the top, leaving ample space for not only an autograph, but also his iconic quote.
Leaf also added a creative, anime style card to their product line. A shiny, robust characture of the star bowler and his famous two-thumb hand gesture.
The print run is small, so it's hard to find sales. The anime style piece is much easier and affordable, and can be attained for about $20. The one with the famous inscription numbered to 300 is much harder to find, and pricier. Currently there isn't one listed on eBay. The last sale, according to eBay sales history, was on January 18th of this year, selling for $175.