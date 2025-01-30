All Aces Returns to Topps Flagship After 1-Year Hiatus
The All Aces insert is one of the more popular inserts Topps has released recently. The card mirrors like a card stacked in a deck, featuring a player inside the suit. And to keep the mood going the back is a repeating generic pattern, like you'd find flipping over your poker hand.
The set was released in 2023, and it harkens back to the 1993 Upper Deck Select Aces. The '93 set featured 24 of the best pitchers (Beckett) and was a rare pull at 1 every 28 jumbo packs, according to Beckett.
Topps released images of the new set for 2025, and made some changes to the design. Instead of a generic white background and colored suits, they reversed it and made the card black with the suits and patterns white (almost a neon white), a very sleek and stealthy design.
Also new to the design is a team logo and 'All Aces' on the back, a nice change from the blank repeating pattern in 2023.
According to the checklist found on Beckett.com, the new set features 25 pitchers:
AA-1 Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers
AA-2 Nolan Ryan, Houston Astros
AA-3 Babe Ruth, Boston Red Sox
AA-4 Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox
AA-5 Greg Maddux, Atlanta Braves
AA-6 Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals
AA-7 Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox
AA-8 Randy Johnson, Arizona Diamondbacks
AA-9 Satchel Paige, St. Louis Browns
AA-10 Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
AA-11 Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
AA-12 Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
AA-13 Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals
AA-14 Steve Carlton, Philadelphia Phillies
AA-15 Tom Seaver, New York Mets
AA-16 Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
AA-17 Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
AA-18 Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
AA-19 Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs
AA-20 Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
AA-21 Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers
AA-22 Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles
AA-23 Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
AA-24 Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
AA-25 Rhett Lowder, Cincinnati Reds
The only downfall to the design is as cool as the black looks, it could be a hard grade. With the new inserts, I can see GEM Mint 10's might be hard to come by.