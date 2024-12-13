Basketball’s Top 10 Greatest Players and Their Most Iconic Rookie Cards
As sports cards continue to break records on a daily basis, it's a perfect time to reflect on the greatest players in NBA history and the iconic rookie cards that have come to symbolize their legendary careers. Let’s take a closer look at the 10 greatest basketball players of all time and the cards that have become synonymous with their greatness.
10. Kobe Bryant
With one of the largest and most passionate collector bases in all of sports, many will argue that he deserves to rank higher. While Kobe is a five-time champion and unquestionably one of the greatest to ever play the game, his career benefited from playing eight seasons alongside prime Shaquille O’Neal, who claimed every Finals MVP during their championship runs together. Additionally, Kobe’s resume includes only one MVP award, and he never had a single season shooting above 47% from the field. That said, his unparalleled intangibles were otherworldly, with his fierce mentality and relentless work ethic leaving a lasting impression on fans and collectors alike. His rookie Topps Chrome Refractor stands as one of the most iconic and sought-after basketball cards of all time. PSA 9s typically sell for $16,000 to $20,000, while PSA 10s frequently command six-figures.
9. Shaquille O'Neal
The most dominant player of the modern era, Shaq averaged an astonishing 38 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game during his first championship run in 2000 - numbers you don’t see every day. Here we have his most popular rookie card, one that’s notoriously hard to grade due to its black borders. Because of this, PSA 10s sell for around $2,000, while PSA 9s can be found for as low as $50.
8. Tim Duncan
Unquestionably one of the game's greatest winners and the consensus greatest power forward in the history of the NBA, Tim Duncan never had a losing season - with his worst career regular season record being 50-32. He also has 5 Championships, 15 All-NBA and All-Defensive selections, 2 MVPs, and 3 Finals MVPs. Above is his rookie Topps Chrome Refractor which has recently been selling for under $4,000 as a PSA 10.
7. Larry Bird
Larry Bird had an impact that was nearly unmatched. The Boston Celtics won 29 games during the 1978-79 regular season and by adding a rookie Larry Bird to the team, jumped to 61 wins the following year. In 1986, Bird joined Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in history to win 3 straight MVP awards, and famously dropped 47 points, 11 assists, and 14 rebounds playing left-handed against the Blazers to "save his right hand" for the Lakers a couple of nights later. Bird's rookie card features rival Magic Johnson, and is arguably the second most iconic basketball card of all time. This card can be bought anywhere from $500 all the way up to $500,000 in a PSA 10.
6. Magic Johnson
Sharing the same iconic rookie card as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson changed what it meant to be a point guard in the NBA. Magic is the only player in history to win Finals MVP as a rookie, and famously dropped 42 points, 7 assists, and 15 rebounds in a closeout finals game while playing center for the first time. He would end up winning 5 championships, 3 MVPs, and 3 Finals MVPs in 11 healthy seasons.
5. Wilt Chamberlain
The most dominant player of all time, Wilt Chamberlain's stats are so incredible that some often choose to dismiss them. He once averaged 50 points and 25 rebounds for an entire season and scored 100 points in an NBA game. The only knock on Wilt is his falling short in the playoffs, as many feel that two championships aren't enough for a player of his stature. An SGC 10 of his 1961 Fleer rookie card recently made headlines after selling for $1,700,000.
4. Bill Russell
The greatest winner in the history of sports, Bill Russell won 11 championships in 13 years in the NBA. Many are quick to discuss his impressive supporting cast, but they often fail to mention how he continued to win, even in instances where the Celtics were the underdog. None was more prominent than his comeback from being down 3-1 against Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor. The 1957 Topps card is his most iconic, often selling for six figures in a PSA 8 grade.
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Three championships in high school, three in college, and six in the NBA -some players just knew how to win. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds an NBA record with six MVPs and scored over 38,000 points. His 1969 Topps rookie card has only two PSA 10s, and the last PSA 9 sold for over $190,000.
2. LeBron James
The final 2 spots here are completely interchangeable - a legitimate case can be made either way. Lebron's sustained level of dominance stands alone. The 4 time champion is #1 on the all time scoring list, #4 on the all time assist list, a 20 (soon to be 21) time all-star, and is the only player in history to win a Finals MVP for 3 different teams. He's also the only player in history to make a finals comeback after being down 3-1, and he did it against the team with the greatest regular season record of all time. His 2003 Exquisite rookie patch autograph card is quickly becoming one of the most iconic cards in history, recently selling for over $400,000.
1. Michael Jordan
He needs no introduction. The 6-time champion has 6 Finals MVPs, 5 regular season MVPs,10 scoring titles, and the highest scoring average of all time. His 1986 Fleer rookie card is easily the most iconic basketball card of all time and typically sells for between $100,000 - $200,000 in a PSA 10, despite there being 332 copies in circulation.