Bobby Witt Jr. Takes Center Stage in 2025 Topps Reverence Patch Autos!

With 2025 Topps Series One currently available via pre-order, baseball card collectors everywhere are buzzing with excitement over one of the set’s featured inserts: the Reverence Patch Autographs. These patch autographs are headlined by none other than Kansas City Royals superstar, Bobby Witt Jr. who is known for his electric play on the field and continued favorability throughout the hobby.
The Reverence Patch Autos have been a staple in Topps flagship releases, blending stunning design, elite-tier player selection, and game-used memorabilia. For 2025, Topps has stepped up its game, featuring meticulously crafted cards with bold on-card autographs and vibrant multi-color patches. Bobby Witt Jr.'s cards are already commanding attention as chase-worthy pieces for both Royals fans and high-end collectors.
Witt Jr.’s meteoric rise as one of the MLB’s brightest young stars has made him a hobby favorite. Fresh off a stellar 2024 season that saw him dominate at the plate and flash gold-glove-level defense, his inclusion in the Reverence Patch lineup adds significant star power to an already iconic subset. Collectors are eager to snag the 1/1 and low-numbered parallels of these cards that combine rarity with jaw-dropping aesthetics.
The hunt for these cards is already fueling the purchase of jumbo and hobby boxes (as many are already SOLD OUT via pre-sale), with breakers, local card shops, and even Topps reporting unprecedented demand. With the 2025 Topps Series One promising a mix of nostalgia and innovation, the Reverence Patch Autos, and Bobby Witt Jr.’s place at the forefront, solidify this product as a can’t-miss release.