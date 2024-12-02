Brewer Hicklen: The Newest MLB Player Collecting His Own Cards
If you’re a sports card collector like me, you’ve probably noticed an exciting new trend taking place throughout the hobby, one in which MLB rookies are now actively collecting their own rookie cards, especially rare ones like patch autographs, low-numbered color parallels, and even 1-of-1s.
This trend has gotten a ton of attention recently, especially since Brewer Hicklen, an outfielder for the Kansas City Royals, made headlines when he traded a pair of signed, game-used batting gloves to a collector in exchange for one of the rarest cards in the hobby – his very own Topps Chrome Autographed “1987” Insert Superfractor. That card is a 1-of-1, meaning it’s the only one in existence, and for Hicklen, it was a must-have.
This story came to light and gained considerable traction once Topps shared the trade on X (formerly Twitter), and it’s easy to see why. It’s not every day that a major league ball player values their own card so much that they’re willing to trade personal game-worn memorabilia for it.
For collectors like me, it makes the hobby feel much more personal. Imagine pulling a card so rare and special that the actual player wants it back, it’s the ultimate dream scenario for any collector especially if it’s a player or a team that the collector “PCs” (personally collects for those of you out there that may be new to the hobby).
When a player like Hicklen shows interest in their own card, it shines a brand-new spotlight on the importance of rookie cards, especially the rare ones. It’s no longer just collectors who see the value in these cards, it’s the players themselves that do too. As a result, the demand for rare rookie cards is going through the roof, with collectors now dreaming of pulling something a player themselves might want.
This particular trend is also making the hobby more interactive. I’ve noted this in previous articles and for collectors who own these rare cards, there’s now a chance (albeit slim) to connect directly with players. Brewer Hicklen’s trade is a perfect example of this, and how cool it must have been for that collector to trade with Hicklen himself. These interactions bring fans and players closer together and make the hobby feel much more personal than it ever has.
For those of us who chase rare cards, such as myself, this trend is both exciting and challenging. On one hand, there’s the possibility of earning an interaction with a professional ball player, which adds a whole new layer of excitement to collecting. On the other hand, it’s making these rare cards even harder to find (and sometimes even harder to afford). If a card like Hicklen’s Superfractor is valuable enough for him to trade for game-used memorabilia, imagine how tough it’ll be for you or I to get our hands on a similar card.
That being said, ball players like Brewer Hicklen are proving that the hobby is bigger than just the thrill of opening packs or even hobby boxes; it’s about the stories, the trades, and the interactions that come along with it. For collectors like me, it’s one of the many elements that make the hobby so special.