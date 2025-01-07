Brock your socks off!
Transcendent players in sports don't come along every year but if you are a fan of the NFL you are witnessing a player who is doing just that and doing right off the jump in his rookie season no less.
As the careers of Tight End stalwarts Travis Kelce and George Kittle wind down, the next set of young stud Tight Ends are already taking the thrones even before the former ride off into the sunset. Many thought myself included that the Falcon's Kyle Pitts was going to be the next "it" guy but injuries and coaching issues have held him back.
However three other young Tight Ends have taken the reigns. TJ Hockenson now in Minnesota and back from injury himself, his replacement in Detroit Sam LaPorta have become forces to watch at the position but the absolute gem of the position shines like a diamond in the Sin City. His name is Brock Bowers.
What he did in Vegas this season is nothing short of amazing. His final numbers included a new rookie reception record of 112 snags, breaking the record of 105 set just last year by Rams WR Puka Nacua.
He amassed 1,194 yards and that broke Mike Ditka's long standing rookie tight end receiving yards record of 1,076 yards. A record that stood for 63 years before Brock etched his name above Iron Mike's.
Keep in your mind he accomplished all these records and accolades with an unsettled Raiders QB room of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Falcons cast off Desmond Ridder. None to be confused with Joe Montana.
He's fast becoming a hobby favorite and here are some of his most sought after rookie cards:
1. 2023 Bowman U Autograph
Various color parallels and print runs
2. 2024 Mosaic Kaleidoscopic Prizm
A case hit
3. 2024 Prizm RC #315
Various color parallels and print runs