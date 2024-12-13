Call of Duty League 2022-23 Trading Cards Have Been Released
This year’s product is now available on Upper Deck's website. The checklist is still being finalized, but if this year’s checklist is anything like the last release, it should include Call of Duty: Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2.
That means it will be the first packed Card for the new Boston Breach team who made their debut and Vangaurd, and Optic Texas who merger with Dallas Empire before the season. Depending on when the checklist gets started this also should mean that superstar Scrap should be getting his first card and potentially one of his teammates Ghosty.
Professional Call of Duty dates back to the game’s inception in 2003. However, it wasn’t until 2019, with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, that the official franchise Call of Duty League (CDL) was formed.
In 2022, Upper Deck, in partnership with the Call of Duty League, released a packed product featuring players from the Modern Warfare (2019) and Cold War seasons.
Notably, this wasn’t the first Call of Duty-centered trading card product. In 2021, Call of Duty partnered with Mountain Dew Game Fuel to release a set of trading cards featuring some of the biggest names in the scene, including Seth "Scump" Abner and Thomas "ZooMaa" Paparatto.
With the release of Black Ops 6, this marks the sixth season of the Call of Duty League. Before the franchise league, professionals competed in the Call of Duty World League, which had a different format without city-based teams. Esports companies fielded rosters, and although there were dominant teams, any squad had a shot at winning in-person tournaments.
Upper Deck holds the licenses for esports leagues such as the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, producing multiple card releases over the past few years. Notably, they also released a print-on-demand set called the 2022 Upper Deck Call of Duty Game Dated Moments, which highlighted top rookies like Amer "Pred" Zulbeari, who played a pivotal role in OpTic Texas's World Championship last season.
Now, with this year’s product available, even some players are buzzing about collecting the cards.