Can We Expect a Rise in JJ McCarthy Cards After Sam Darnold's Struggles?
The Minnesota Vikings lost 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Wild Card round of the playoffs thus ending their miraculous 14-3 regular season. Quarterback Sam Darnold looked like the Darnold of previous seasons being sacked nine times and turning it over twice as Minnesota lost back-to-back games by a combined 58-18. It was a brutal end to an otherwise miraculous reclamation project from the former #3 overall pick. Darnold's pricing, however, has already taken a major hit. His 2018 Panini Prizm PSA 10 was sold during last night's game for $30 as a Best Offer Accepted for a card listed at $69.99. The card is down 48% over the past two weeks which isn't surprising given Darnold's poor play.
With all the "Will the Vikings bring back Sam Darnold?" talk now efectively silenced given the team's abysmal end to their season, the focus now moves to 2024 1st Round pick JJ McCarthy. The former Michigan standout looked the part in his first preseason game but it was discovered that he had a torn meniscus in his right knee that would require season-ending surgery, thus clearing the path for Darnold's to take over as the full-time starter. McCarthy is now set to take the reigns in 2025, so how will this effect his pricing?
With limited 2024 products out there and with JJ McCarthy being only one of two first round quarterbacks signing, his market is expectedly high right now with Prizm Silver autos running about $300 raw at the moment. There's always an offseason dip and more products will likely help flood the market with more autos and serial-numbered base, but this Vikings team has plenty of cap room to fix their glaring needs. McCarthy also has the luxury of throwing to three great options in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson, so if you can find a deal, it may be time to buy because a Summer spike is definitely looming.