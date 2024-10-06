Sam Darnold Football Cards Are Surging
When the Jets drafted Darnold at pick #3 in the 2018 draft, fans hoped that New York had found their quarterback of the future. Football card collectors did too. Rookie quarterbacks always get buzz in the hobby and Darnold was no exception. But after a few seasons of underperformance as a starter and a subsequent string of a couple seasons as a backup, Darnold’s cards had been left for dead. Collectors who had bought into the hype were feeling a world of hurt.
He was expected to spend the 2024 season backing up Minnesota’s rookie draft pick J.J. McCarthy. However, when McCarthy went down with a season-ending meniscus tear in the preseason, Darnold was thrust back into the starting lineup. The results so far have been outstanding. He is amongst the league leaders in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating, and the Vikings are 5-0.
His football card values have matched his performance on the field.
Card Ladder, a leading sports card data tool, tracks 18 of Darnold’s key cards. After hitting a low in March of 2023, his index has risen over 570%. Collectors who held on or bought up his cards over the last couple years are reaping the benefits.
In the last week, two Sam Darnold cards have sold for five figures on eBay. His 2018 Optic Gold Vinyl Rookie Ticket 1/1 auto sold for $12,999.99 on October 1st and his 2018 National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto sold for $11,995. Even his ungraded base cards have benefited. His base Panini Prizm rookie card was selling for just $2 in August. Now they regularly sell for $10 or more.
It’s too early to say what the future will hold for Darnold and his card values, but it is safe to say his fans and collectors are enjoying the resurgence of both his career and his card values through the first part of the 2024 season.