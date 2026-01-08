Jackson Merrill & a Look at the Top Chase Cards from 2021 Bowman Draft

A year removed from the beginning of the resurgence of the sports card market, 2021 Bowman Draft boasts a handful of current MLBers, including some young star pitchers, a cornerstone outfielder, and a pair of promising young infielders.

While top pick Henry Davis has not lived up to expectations and second overall selection Jack Leiter does not possess a 1st Bowman card, players like Marcelo Mayer, Jackson Merrill, Gavin Williams and Mason Miller have carried the torch as some of the top chases of the product.

Who headlines the checklist?

While the typical headlines of a Bowman Draft product tend to be the top picks in the recent MLB Draft, there are a few diamonds in the rough later in the first round and beyond.

1. Jackson Merrill, Padres OF

Jackson Merrill 1st Bowman Superfractor 1/1 PSA Authentic | Card Ladder

There is some hobby history with Merrill's 1st Bowman not picturing the Padres outfielder (Merrill hits left-handed, not right-handed). Luckily Merrill's first Bowman product autograph came in the 2022 release, which means he does not have a 1st Bowman autograph. Merrill inked a long-term extension during the season last year and looks to be a star in the game for years to come.

2. Marcelo Mayer, Red Sox SS

Marcelo Mayer 1st Bowman Gold Autograph /50 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Mayer was arguably one of the top chases in the product between the player comparisons to Corey Seager and him being drafted to a popular team such as the Red Sox. Mayer battled several injury-riddled seasons on his way to making his Major League debut in 2025. While his season was cut short due to a wrist injury, the infielder looks to have a healthy season in 2026.

3. Jackson Jobe, Tigers SP

Jackson Jobe 1st Bowman Black Autograph /75 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Jobe rose to become one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, debuted at the end of the 2024 season and also appeared in a few playoff games for the Tigers the same season. The right-hander started 10 games for Detroit in 2025 before needing Tommy John Surgery to sideline him for most of if not all of 2026. For Jobe collectors, this upcoming season could be a chance to buy low on an arm with an immense amount of talent.

4. Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks SS

Jordan Lawlar 1st Bowman Gold Autograph /50 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Lawlar has been lost in the shuffle of Diamondbacks infield depth, leading to appearing in just 42 games since making his debut in 2023. While the talent hasn't translated to the big leagues yet, he is a nearly career .300 hitter in the Minor Leagues and is still just 23 years old. With Arizona looking to deal Ketel Marte, Lawlar could have more opportunity next season.

5. Gavin Williams, Guardians SP

Gavin Williams 1st Bowman Red Refractor /5 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

While Jobe has been regarded as the more talented pitcher in terms of prospect rankings, Williams has carved himself into becoming the next homegrown pitching star for the Guardians. Williams has pitched to a 3.54 ERA through his first three seasons in the Major Leagues.

6. Mason Miller, Padres RP

Mason Miller 1st Bowman Sparkle Autograph /71 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

One of the most dominant relievers in baseball, Miller was a third round pick in the 2021 draft while collectors could have bought his base autos for as cheap as five dollars upon release of the product. While collectors can't get his 1st Bowmans for that cheap anymore, Miller's flamethrower arm wows hobbyists and reflects in his market.

7. Sal Frelick, Brewers OF

Sal Frelick 1st Bowman Black Autograph 1/1 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Frelick does not showcase the light-tower power that some draft prospects feature, but the outfielder has won a Gold Glove award and has been a key piece of the Brewers success over the last few seasons. Frelick was the 15th pick in the 2021 draft out of Boston College and has a solid card market as a contact hitter on a team with postseason aspirations every season.

8. Colton Cowser, Orioles OF

Colton Cowser 1st Bowman Red Autograph /5 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Cowser was a top-five pick in the 2021 draft but has not lived up to expectations thanks to a myriad of injuries in his young career. While he finished second in the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year voting, the outfielder has hit just .216 in 271 Major League games. Cowser's card market has taken a hit as a result of the minimal success, but could be primed for a turnaround season with the Orioles primed to be contenders in 2026.

