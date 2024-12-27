Certainly A Sign From Dad: How A Son's Love For His Dad & The Hobby Made This Christmas Extra Special
The beauty of sports card collecting lies not just in the thrill of pulling a rare card or completing a cherished set but in the bonds that the art of collecting creates, across generations, among collectors, and within families. Sarah Bowles’ Facebook post on the Sports Cards Nonsense group page recently touched the hearts of collectors everywhere, telling a story that transcends the hobby itself. This is a story of a father and son, the Baltimore Orioles, and a connection that endures even beyond loss.
Tom, a young collector and avid Orioles fan, shared a special bond with his father over their love for the team and the hobby. Together, they spent countless hours talking about baseball, opening packs, and reveling in the magic of the Orioles.
Tragically, earlier this year, Tom’s father passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. The loss left a void in Tom’s life, one that no amount of baseball cards or Baltimore Orioles memorabilia could fill. But the hobby they shared would soon offer a sign that their bond was far from broken.
A Christmas to Remember
As the holidays approached, Sarah, Tom’s mother, knew that this Christmas needed to be special. Tom’s Christmas list was simple: cards, cards, and more cards. And so, Sarah went to work. With the help of some Christmas magic (and a well-timed restock at Target), she transformed the family’s “Card Room” into a collector’s paradise. Under the tree sat a treasure trove of sealed packs and boxes, each one a potential gateway to excitement and joy.
Among the haul was a simple $29 Topps Holiday Mega Box, a seemingly unassuming choice compared to some of the premium products on the market. But it was this box that held the story’s defining moment. As Tom opened pack after pack, he unearthed a card that left him and his mother in awe: a Jackson Holliday patch autograph numbered to just 50.
For those unfamiliar, Jackson Holliday, the Orioles’ top prospect and son of MLB great Matt Holliday, is one of the most sought-after young players in the hobby. Pulling such a rare and significant card was already a dream come true, but for Tom, it was so much more.
“That’s definitely a sign from Dad,” Tom said, holding the card with tears of joy in his eyes. For a boy grieving the loss of his father, the pull felt like a message from above, a reminder that their connection remains unbroken.
The Hobby Community Responds
Sarah’s heartfelt post about Tom’s Christmas miracle resonated deeply with collectors. Her candid recounting of her adventures as a “card mom”—from befriending the Target stock lady to celebrating each box’s contents—added warmth and relatability to the story. Collectors know all too well the excitement of a lucky find on the retail shelves, especially in an era where demand often outpaces supply.
The post also highlighted the generosity and camaraderie within the hobby. Fellow collectors shared their own stories of how the hobby had brought them closer to loved ones or provided solace during tough times.
A Lasting Legacy
For Tom, the Jackson Holliday card is now more than just a valuable addition to his collection. It’s a symbol of his father’s love and the memories they created together. The hobby, once a shared activity, has become a way for Tom to keep his father’s spirit alive. Each pack he opens, each Orioles game he watches, is a tribute to their bond.
As collectors, we often talk about “hits” and “pulls,” but the real treasures are the stories that accompany them. Sarah and Tom’s story reminds us why we collect, to connect, to remember, and to find joy in the simplest of moments. This Christmas, a $29 box of cards brought healing and happiness to a young boy’s heart. And in doing so, it reminded all of us why we fell in love with this hobby in the first place.
So, to Tom and his mother Sarah, and to collectors everywhere: always remember to follow your hobby dreams and may your pulls always bring meaning, connection, and a little bit of magic during this holiday season. Happy Holidays to All.