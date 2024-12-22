Collectibles On SI

Hobby Update: The Jackson Holliday/Bill Ripken 1/1 Superfractor Dual Autograph Has Been Pulled

In my previous article that highlighted Topps announcing that this card would be found in 2024 Topps Chrome I discussed how finding such an elusive card would be. Well the wait is now over, as one lucky collector has finally pulled the Holliday/Ripken 1/1 Superfractor Dual Auto.

Matt Schilling

FOUND: Collector Pulls Elusive Holliday/Ripken Dual Auto
FOUND: Collector Pulls Elusive Holliday/Ripken Dual Auto / Billy Ripken - Jackson Holliday - 2024 Topps Chrome Update Dual Autograph 1/1 / Topps via X.com (https://x.com/Topps/status/1855017875653722374/photo/1)

The 1/1 Superfractor dual autograph featuring Jackson Holliday and Bill Ripken from the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set has officially been found, sending shockwaves and cheers throughout the baseball card hobby. Combining the rarity of a Superfractor with the unique pairing of two Baltimore Orioles Legends from vastly different eras, this card instantly becomes a crown jewel for the collector who pulled it, as it embodies both nostalgia and future potential.

Star Power: Chasing the 1/1 Jackson Holliday / Bill Ripken Dual Autograph 2024 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor

The Ultimate Orioles Duo
This card pairs Jackson Holliday, the Orioles' young phenom and one of baseball’s top prospects, with Bill Ripken, a player whose enduring legacy is tied more to collecting lore than on-field accomplishments.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Rockies
Aug 30, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Holliday’s meteoric rise through the minor leagues and his buzzworthy 2024 season have already made his cards hot commodities. His 2022 Bowman Chrome Draft (1st Bowman) autograph has set the tone for his status as a hobby darling, with collectors banking on his long-term upside.

Ripken, meanwhile, is forever linked to one of the most famous error cards in hobby history, his 1989 Fleer “F*** Face” card. The card became a cultural phenomenon, offering five distinct variations that still captivate collectors today. His dual autograph alongside Holliday creates a fascinating juxtaposition: one player representing the Orioles’ promising future and the other a reminder of quirky, unforgettable hobby history.

Former Baltimore Orioles players Billy Ripken (3) and Cal Ripken Jr. (8) talk to the fans prior a game at Camden Yards
Aug 9, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Former Baltimore Orioles players Billy Ripken (3) and Cal Ripken Jr. (8) talk to the fans prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images / Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images

Superfractors are widely regarded as the pinnacle of modern collecting due to their unparalleled rarity and dazzling aesthetics. Add in the fact that this card is a 1/1 featuring two autographs from such intriguing figures, and you have a recipe for hobby gold. For collectors who love unique stories, this card delivers in spades, making it the ultimate chase piece in the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set.

Holliday’s rise has already set him apart as one of the most exciting young players in the league. Collectors are closely watching his career, hoping to snag his cards before they reach astronomical values. On the other hand, Ripken's contribution to the card’s appeal lies in his cult-like status within the collecting world, thanks to his infamous error card. Together, they create a once-in-a-lifetime card that blends nostalgia with modern potential.

Collectors across the hobby world are buzzing with excitement about the card’s discovery. Social media is ablaze with discussions about its value, with some speculating it could fetch record-breaking sums if it hits the secondary market. Whether it ends up in a private collection or at auction, the card's mystique and rarity ensure it will remain a hobby icon.

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Bio: Matt Schilling, a lifelong sportscard collector and a proud graduate of Towson University (Class of 2006) who currently resides in Queens, New York, is one of the newest contributing authors to the Collectibles segment now featured on http://SI.com

Home/News