Check out what Can's Can Hobby Shop Does with Common Cards
Greg Poole has a thriving card shop, Can's Can, filled with graded cards, autographs, and memorabilia. But he doesn't make a cent. Everything Poole sells goes back to his community in Bentonville, Ill, and surrounding Southern Illinois communities.
Most recently, he raised enough money through card sales to buy a pair of cribs for twins. Poole also buys items for teachers, donates meals for needy families, and provides services for the elderly.
The St. Louis Cardinals partnered with Can's Can to sell Rip Packs at Busch Stadium in the team store and Authentics Shop in Ballpark Village. There are two packs: St. Louis Stadium and MLB. The St. Louis pack contains 20 Cardinals cards and a hit card. The MLB pack contains 20 MLB cards and a hit.
Poole provides the cards and creates the packs. They sell for $35, and Can's Can receives 50% of each sale. He stocks the packs with commons, inserts, and the hit, including a jersey card, autograph card, or a rare parallel. Here's where he can use the help; every card donation, including commons, can help him raise money.
"We accept everything," Poole told Collectibles On SI. "There is always a home for everything. On top of that, we have our non-profit shop and what we give away."
Poole's venture has been highlighted in mainstream and hobby news outlets. This latest partnership with the Cardinals is extra special.
On April 7, Poole announced on his X account, "The Cardinals placed an order today for the first charitable #thehobby product to be available at a Major League Stadium!"
Now Poole wants The Hobby community to know he welcomes all card donations - they will be put to good use. All card donations or other donations can be sent to 205 Bailey Lane / Suite 4 / Benton, IL 62812.