The Five Essential Trading Cards of Pope Francis, RIP

Much of the world woke to the news on April 21, 2025, that Pope Francis, had died at the age of 88. Among the many remembrances his life and papacy will inspire, a handful of the cardboard variety may offer some comfort and joy to card collectors mourning his passing.

Jason Schwartz

2016 Topps Allen & Ginter X card of Pope Francis
2016 Topps Allen & Ginter X card of Pope Francis / Jason A. Schwartz

Among the many esteemed Bishops of Rome, Pope Francis did not have the most trading cards. That honor belonged to John Paul II. However, the man born Jorge Mario Bergoglio assuredly had the greatest variety of trading cards, leaving mourner-collectors with a range of options.

2013 Topps Allen & Ginter

2013 Topps Allen & Ginter Francis I
2013 Topps Allen & Ginter Francis I / TCDB.com (click image for source page)

If the notion of rookie cards applies to popes, then this card, released the same year Francis ascended to the papacy, earns the nod. As always, look for its many variations including those of the "mini" variety.

2015 Philadelphia Phillies

2015 Philadelphia Phillies
2015 Philadelphia Phillies / TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Despite a Topps card two years earlier, the Phillies hopped on the occasion of the Pontiff's September 2015 visit to the City of Brotherly Love to issue a Pope Francis "Rookie Card." The most fervent of believers--in the definition of rookie card, that is--may take issue with such a claim, but in the words of Francis himself: "Who am I to judge?'

2016 Allen & Ginter X "Papal Visit"

2016 Topps Allen & Ginter X Papal Visit
2016 Topps Allen & Ginter X Papal Visit / TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The Pope's 2015 visit also prompted several Allen & Ginter "Papal Visit" cards. The sharpest among them is undoubtedly the Allen & Ginter X release, featuring a minimalist black background corresponding to Francis' relatively simple and ascetic lifestyle.

2022 Merrick Mint Queen Elizabeth II Five Popes

2022 Merrick Mint Queen Elizabeth II Five Popes
2022 Merrick Mint Queen Elizabeth II Five Popes / TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Queen Elizabeth II met with five different popes during her reign, each of whom are included in this small 2022 set from the Merrick Mint. Other popes besides Francis on the checklist are Pius XII, John XXIII, John Paul II, and Benedict XVI.

2023 Leaf Reimagined

2023 Leaf Reimagined
2023 Leaf Reimagined / Jason A. Schwartz

The first four cards featured in this article might offer few hints of this particular pontiff's "man of the people" image. As such, his 2023 Leaf Reimagined card, possibly inspired by his Honorary Harlem Globetrotter status, is a "slam dunk" for the last of his essential trading cards. Just be warned. With a print run of only 189, collectors will need to drop some serious dimes on this cardboard.

Rest in Peace, Pope Francis, 1936-2025.

Jason Schwartz
JASON SCHWARTZ

Jason A. Schwartz is a collectibles expert whose work can be found regularly at SABR Baseball Cards, Hobby News Daily, and 1939Bruins.com. His collection of Hank Aaron baseball cards and memorabilia is currently on exhibit at the Atlanta History Center, and his collectibles-themed artwork is on display at the Honus Wagner Museum and PNC Park.

