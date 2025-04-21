The Five Essential Trading Cards of Pope Francis, RIP
Among the many esteemed Bishops of Rome, Pope Francis did not have the most trading cards. That honor belonged to John Paul II. However, the man born Jorge Mario Bergoglio assuredly had the greatest variety of trading cards, leaving mourner-collectors with a range of options.
2013 Topps Allen & Ginter
If the notion of rookie cards applies to popes, then this card, released the same year Francis ascended to the papacy, earns the nod. As always, look for its many variations including those of the "mini" variety.
2015 Philadelphia Phillies
Despite a Topps card two years earlier, the Phillies hopped on the occasion of the Pontiff's September 2015 visit to the City of Brotherly Love to issue a Pope Francis "Rookie Card." The most fervent of believers--in the definition of rookie card, that is--may take issue with such a claim, but in the words of Francis himself: "Who am I to judge?'
2016 Allen & Ginter X "Papal Visit"
The Pope's 2015 visit also prompted several Allen & Ginter "Papal Visit" cards. The sharpest among them is undoubtedly the Allen & Ginter X release, featuring a minimalist black background corresponding to Francis' relatively simple and ascetic lifestyle.
2022 Merrick Mint Queen Elizabeth II Five Popes
Queen Elizabeth II met with five different popes during her reign, each of whom are included in this small 2022 set from the Merrick Mint. Other popes besides Francis on the checklist are Pius XII, John XXIII, John Paul II, and Benedict XVI.
2023 Leaf Reimagined
The first four cards featured in this article might offer few hints of this particular pontiff's "man of the people" image. As such, his 2023 Leaf Reimagined card, possibly inspired by his Honorary Harlem Globetrotter status, is a "slam dunk" for the last of his essential trading cards. Just be warned. With a print run of only 189, collectors will need to drop some serious dimes on this cardboard.
Rest in Peace, Pope Francis, 1936-2025.