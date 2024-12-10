Chris Hovan Q&A: Spending Paper Route Money on Cards, Playing Next to Idol John Randle, Joe Montana Rookie Cards
Chris Hovan played collegiately at Boston College. The brutish defensive tackle became the first player in Boston College history to be named All-Big East three times, culminating with his senior season being named an All-American and a semi-finalist for the Lombardi Award.
He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft and played for the Vikes from 2000 to 2004, including a second team All-Pro nod in 2002.
After five seasons in Minnesota, Hovan finished his NFL career with five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In our recent interview, the lifelong collector talks about using his newspaper route money to buy early Upper Deck Football cards, his massive mancave, idolizing John Randle and much more.
Tony Reid- It’s great to hear that you were a big sports card collector growing up. How did you get into the hobby?
Chris Hovan- I grew up delivering newspapers and with all of the money I made I would go buy sports cards. I liked Upper Deck, mainly football but I got a little bit into hockey, too. It was a passion of mine growing up.
TR-Going back to the newspaper delivery days, what players did you collect most?
CH- I was a huge Cleveland Browns fan back then. I still am, now that I am retired from the Bucs and the Vikings, anyway. I grew up on Clay Matthews, Hanford Dixon, Eric Metcalf and Bernie Kosar. Those guys are idols of mine. When I further branched out in my career I looked up to Howie Long and John Randle. It has been a process and it has been an enjoyable process. If I didn’t watch those guys growing up I wouldn’t be where I am today.
TR-At some point in your professional career did you have a chance to meet Howie and the other guys that inspired you?
CH-I was very lucky in that I got drafted to the team where my idol was playing. John Randle was, and still is, my idol. That’s why I painted my face. When I lived in Southern California I went on a few FOX shows and I was able to meet Howie. I have been very blessed in my career, to not only look up to guys and try to emulate them, but to meet them in person, man, I have been very blessed.
TR-John Randle was such a terror to opponents. He was an other worldly, whirling dervish of destruction. What was it like to see him and be around him up close and personal?
CH-It was a privilege. It really was. The highest compliment you can give a guy is to say he has a third lung and that is what John Randle had. He had a third lung. I was just trying to emulate him. It was his passion, his intensity. It wasn’t just on the field, it was in practice, it was in meetings, and it was in the weight room. He was a great mentor for me and he had a huge impact on my life.
TR-You had your rookie cards in 2000 in Donruss, Fleer and Upper Deck products, among others. What was your reaction when you first saw yourself on a trading card?
CH-I remember my agent at the time came over and he gave me my first trading card. Ironically, it was a picture from my freshman year. I had the sleeves hanging out. I was about 225 pounds soaking wet. I was like really? This is the first card I am signing? He said I was going to make some money from signing it. Come on, man. This is the best picture you can do? At the same time, it was very humbling because growing up trading cards, collecting cards and trying to buy the right ones, to see yourself imprinted on that card is amazing.
TR-Back in those days, they just took random pictures or used images on file. Now they have rookie photo shoots and elaborate images ready to go. It’s an entirely different beat now, don’t you think?
CH-I know. It’s great nowadays. Back then it was like a royalty being a part of that family. I can appreciate every one of my teammates and all of the guys who I went against. Watching the draft recently, that is just an all-around awesome experience.
TR-Speaking of recent NFL Drafts, what was your overall draft experience like in back in 2000?
CH-I declined to go to New York because I was graded to be a first or second round pick. I didn’t want to sit around the draft room. I wanted to be around my family. When the 25th pick came around, Denny Green called me. It was the Carolina pick prior to that and he asked if I wanted to be a Viking. Uh, yeah! It was awesome. My aunt, my uncle and my brothers were there. It was a really small draft day kind of thing. It was, individually, the best experience I have ever had in my life.
TR-What is your most memorable autograph signing experience?
CH-When I got to the NFL, I went to training camp, you see crowds and crowds of people and I would take the time to sign autographs there. That’s what I remember the most. It was taking the time after I got out of two a days as I was walking back to the locker room, there would be people that were standing there for hours, waiting for an autograph. I would take my time to sign autographs for those fans. It was an awesome experience. I love Tampa but Minnesota was one of the best places I have ever played.
TR-Do you have a card collection and/or man cave today?
CH-There are no caves in Florida, there are only rooms. I have an office where all of my jerseys are framed. The cards I always kept were the Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders and Troy Aikman rookies. That draft class was unreal. I have old memorabilia and new memorabilia. My son plays hockey, so hopefully I will get a card of him some day.
TR-If you could add one card to your collection, what card would it be?
CH-For me, it would be the Joe Montana rookie card. Topps was the stuff back then. I know Brady is the G.O.A.T, right now but to have that card would be awesome!