Rob Gronkowski Had an Incredible Mispronunciation of Emeka Egbuka’s Name on Fox
Rob Gronkowski is a true jack-of-all-trades since he retired from the NFL. The former tight end has parlayed his post-playing career days into podcasting, various television hosting gigs and a regular spot on Fox's in-studio football coverage.
It was in that final job listed where he found himself attempting to pronounce the name of Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka's name on national television on Sunday.
And it brought great delight to both his co-hosts and those listening around America following Tampa Bay's win over the Seahawks.
"You've gotta give credit to this rookie sensation wide receiver out of Ohio State, Emeka [Egbigboo], going for over 100 yards," Gronkowski said while the other people at the desk had a mini-uproar.
Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw had physical reactions, while Michael Strahan and Curt Menefee laughed politely at Gronk's latest blooper. To Gronkowski's credit, he looked down at his notes and nailed the pronunciation on his second shot.