Commander In Charge: How High Can Jayden Daniels' Market Rise?
The Washington Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship games after their shocking 45-31 upset win over the #1 seed Detroit Lions on Saturday night. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was unflappable, ending the game with 350 total yards and two passing touchdowns in the effort while playing mistake-free football. He was already in line to be awarded offensive rookie of the year and his card prices reflected that as he was the early chase for those ripping 2024 NFL product.
But now that he's just one win away from being the first rookie quarterback ever to lead his team to the Super Bowl, just how high can we expect his card prices to soar? The target card for recent rookie quarterbacks is the Panini Prizm Silver which was averaging around $400 mid week with some sales as low as $375. During the game last night sales spiked to around $500, with one buy it now confirmed sale hitting $650. We can liken this to Brock Purdy's surge during the 2023 playoffs, but given Daniels' dual-threat ability and pension for highlight-reel plays, it's easy to assume a win this upcoming Sunday would send those cards towards the four-figure range.
Since most of the 2024 releases have come out in the past few months, there are not many graded copies in circulation just yet, especially given PSA's recent grading slowdown. Some of his more significant rookie cards have been pulled already but unfortunately does not have any NFL licensed rookie autographs due to being a Fanatics exclusive athlete.
We will see unlicensed rookie autos and memorabilia cards coming soon as it was announced Topps Chrome Football is hitting the shelves soon. Will be very interesting to see if the market on not only Daniels' first rookie autos compare to CJ Stroud's from 2023 Topps Composite, but how others like Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and Drake Maye do once that product is released.