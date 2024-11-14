Collectibles On SI

Commanders' Hail Mary Memorabilia on Display at Hall of Fame

The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears on October 27th with no time left on the clock and a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels to receiver Noah Brown.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) celebrates with teammates after catching a game-winnning Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Last week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced a display commemorating the October 27th Hail Mary that led to a 18-15 victory for the Washington Commanders over the Chicago Bears.

On display in the Pro Football Today Gallery are the gloves worn by Brown for the game-winning catch and a pylon from the field signed by both Daniels and Brown. Also on display is a a ball from the Commanders' 38-33 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals on September 23rd.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the number two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, threw a 52-yard pass with no time left on the clock towards the end zone. The ball was deflected by a defender and landed right in the arms of wide receiver Noah Brown to seal the win. The home win was especially sweet as the opposing quarterback, the Bears' Caleb Williams, was the number one pick in the 2024 Draft.

A display showing a pair of receiver gloves, an orange end zone pylon, and an official NFL football.
The display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. / Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Commanders are currently 7-3 and next face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 14th at 8:15pm EST.

