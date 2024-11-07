Memorabilia From Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary Being Displayed in Hall of Fame
On Oct. 27, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the kind of pass people will talk about for a lifetime: a 52-yard Hail Mary deflected into the waiting arms of wide receiver Noah Brown with no time left on the clock.
The Commanders' improbable 18–15 victory over the Chicago Bears, more than any of their other 2024 wins, signaled the arrival of a new era in the nation's capital. Because of that, Washington's win has already been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame posted to social media Thursday that it had acquired two artifacts from the moment: Brown's gloves, and a Northwest Stadium pylon autographed by both Brown and Daniels.
The pieces are on display with a ball from the Commanders' 38–33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 23, during which Daniels set a rookie completion-percentage record by hitting on 21 of his 23 pass attempts.
Washington is 7-2 at the moment—a half-game clear of the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead.