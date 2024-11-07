SI

Memorabilia From Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary Being Displayed in Hall of Fame

The Commanders' miraculous Oct. 27 victory has already achieved immortality.

Patrick Andres

Jayden Daniels during the Commanders' eventual win over the Bears.
Jayden Daniels during the Commanders' eventual win over the Bears. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On Oct. 27, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the kind of pass people will talk about for a lifetime: a 52-yard Hail Mary deflected into the waiting arms of wide receiver Noah Brown with no time left on the clock.

The Commanders' improbable 18–15 victory over the Chicago Bears, more than any of their other 2024 wins, signaled the arrival of a new era in the nation's capital. Because of that, Washington's win has already been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame posted to social media Thursday that it had acquired two artifacts from the moment: Brown's gloves, and a Northwest Stadium pylon autographed by both Brown and Daniels.

The pieces are on display with a ball from the Commanders' 38–33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 23, during which Daniels set a rookie completion-percentage record by hitting on 21 of his 23 pass attempts.

Washington is 7-2 at the moment—a half-game clear of the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL