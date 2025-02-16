The 8 Most Iconic Topps Rookie Cards From the 1970s
The 1970s basically marked the end of vintage. There aren't as many iconic rookie cards from the 1970s as there were the decades surrounding it, but there are still plenty to discuss.
In no particular order:
1979 Topps Ozzie Smith
"The Wizard of Oz" was one of the greatest fielders of all-time, and regularly featured on This Week In Baseball doing amazing things at shortstop.
His 1979 Topps rookie card, sideburns and all, is one all collectors should have.
1978 Topps Eddie Murray
"Steady Eddie" never won an MVP award, but he hit more than 500 home runs and accumulated more than 3,000 hits in his career.
His Topps All-Star Rookie cup card is another must-have for collectors.
1975 Topps George Brett
George Brett has an argument for the greatest third-baseman of all-time. (Another guy coming up probably has the best case of all.)
3 batting titles, 13 All-Star games, and more than 3,000 hits. Add in his magical 1980 season when the entire country watched as he tried to bat .400 (he finished at .390 and won the MVP).
Many 1975 rookies were featured on multi-player cards, but Brett is one of the few who got a solo card. Another one was...
1975 Topps Robin Yount
Like Brett, Yount spent his entire Hall of Fame career with one team and finished with 3,000 hits. He managed two MVP awards to Brett's one, though.
His rookie card is a classic and a must-have for collectors.
1973 Topps Mike Schmidt
Most multi-player rookie cards like this aren't in high demand, but there are some exceptions thanks to the lack of alternatives.
Mike Schmidt is one of those exceptions, thanks to being considered the greatest third baseman of all time. He won 3 MVP awards, 10 Gold Gloves, and was the World Series MVP in 1980.
He played his entire career in Philadelphia and is a legend there and around baseball. He shares his rookie card with Ron Cey, who had a great career of his own; and John (Dave) Hilton, who only played in 161 games in his career.
1974 Topps Dave Winfield
When people think about multi-sport athletes, they think about Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. Maybe John Elway. Before them, though, was Dave Winfield. After college, Winfield was drafted by teams in the NBA, ABA, NFL, and MLB. In fact, he was drafted by the Padres as a pitcher but ended up being a Hall of Fame hitter.
In 2004, ESPN named Winfield the third-best all-around athlete of all-time.
1972 Topps Carlton Fisk
Another multi-player rookie card that is in high demand. Cecil Cooper had a very good career of his own, but Fisk went to the Hall of Fame and had one of the most legendary postseason home runs of all time, from the 1975 World Series.
"Pudge" is considered one of the best catchers ever, having played the position for 24 seasons and only two different teams.
1978 Topps Paul Molitor and Alan Trammell
Another multi-player card in demand, and one of the very few rookie cards with multiple Hall of Famers on it.
Neither hitter was a power hitter, but both were consistently great, had long careers, and won one World Series each.
Honorable mention: the 1975 Topps Gary Carter and Jim Rice rookie cards, 1973 Topps Dwight Evans and Al Bumbry rookie card, 1973 Topps Goose Gossage rookie, 1976 Topps Dennis Eckersley rookie, 1971 Topps Steve Garvey rookie, 1970 Topps Thurman Munson rookie, 1971 Topps Bert Blyleven rookie