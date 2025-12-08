Top 3 Jeff Kent Cards to buy after his Hall of Fame election

Seventeen years after he played his last game in Major League Baseball, Jeff Kent can now call himself a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He had spent 10 years on the Baseball Writer's Association ballot following his playing days (2014-2023). His highest percentage came on his final ballot, when he got 46.5 percent of the vote, roughly 30 points short of the 75 percent threshold required for induction. This year he was elected this year by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, through a separate voting process.

RELATED: Three must have cards for the Barry Larkin collector

Welcome Jeff Kent to the Hall of Fame Class of 2026!



He has been elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. pic.twitter.com/Un2lzhPtgH — MLB (@MLB) December 8, 2025

Jeff Kent played for six different teams and finished with a career stat line of .290/.356/.500 and made five All-star teams, won four Silver Slugger awards and was the 2000 National League MVP.

While he was one of the greatest middle infielders in history he was never the flashiest guy on the field. But even so, there are some classic cards of Kent to collect, here are three of them.

1988 P&L Cape Cod League Rookie Card #169

A rare Jeff Kent card from his playing days before he was drafted, the 1988 P&L Cape Cod League in a PSA Mint 9. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/3eSK1g

Though not a high dollar card, the 1988 Cap Cod League card from Kent's days an an amateur with the Cotuit Kettleers is a nice one to have for the Kent collector. The Cape Cod League was for players between seasons of college baseball. They used wood bats and gave amateurs extra reps, and extra time in front of scouts, when they were in the college offseason.

This card has a huge separation between a PSA 9 and a GEM Mt 10. According to eBay sold listings, you could get a Mint 9 copy for just about $25. But on the day he was elected to the hall of fame, a PSA GEM 10 went for $299 on a buy it now sale.

1992 Donruss The Rookies

Jeff Kent's 1992 Donruss The Rookies, rookie card, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/L0gd4O

Donruss is one of the most iconic and historically significant brands, and Jeff Kent has a rookie in the 1992 set. Branded with the still-used "The Rookies" insignia, Kent seems to be laying down bunt in his Toronto Blue Jays uniform.

While not terribly expensive, this card in a PSA GEM MT 10 will cost your more than $100. According to eBay sold listings, the last one to sell was on December 7, 2025 and went for $125.

1992 Fleer Update, #U-104

Jeff Kent's 1992 Fleer Update rookie card, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/fMtpbD

Jeff Kent is in a unique group of players who has rookie cards in the same year with two different teams. His 1992 Fleer Update features a young Jeff Kent in the field wearing a Mets uniform. Kent was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mets in August of 1992 in exchange for David Cone. Though Kent would get a World Series ring after the Blue Jays won the championship, having spent a significant amount time in Toronto before the trade.

The Fleer Update set was release after the trade, and unlike present day's card printing practices where you'd have to wait until the following year, Kent a got a rookie card with the Mets.

This one in a GEM MT 10 has significant amount of value for being in the dead middle of the junk wax era. According to eBay sold listings, a PSA 10 went for over $200 on auction with 13 bids on October 5, 2025. And it reached that dollar threshold more than two months before he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It will be interesting to see what his market looks like in the weeks and months leading up to the actual hall of fame ceremony. Some players see a boost in value close to and up to the ceremony. But a player like Kent, who was more than solid, but never a superstar, may not see a huge rise. Given it is where he saw most of his professional baseball success, my guess is his hall of fame plaque shows him wearing a Giants hat.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: